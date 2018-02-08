Yuki Bhambri climbs 11 places in ATP rankings to put himself on the brink of top 100

Yuki Bhambri today jumped 11 places to stand just outside the top-100 bracket in the men’s singles rankings, following his runner-up finish at the Chennai Open Challenger tournament.

Bhambri had squandered a match point against Australia’s Jordon Thompson to settle for 48 ranking points and USD 4240 in prize money. With this jump, Yuki is now ranked 101 and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathanm (140, +1), Sumit Nagal (216, +1) and left-hander Prajnesh Gunseswaran (242, -1).

Yuki had achieved his career-best rank of 88 in November 2015.

In the doubles category, Rohan Bopanna (20) and Divij Sharan (42) were unchanged but Leander Paes lost two spots to be placed 49. He was followed by his partner Purav Raja (57).

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India’s number one singles players at number 255, a loss of two places, and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (281, -3).

In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza was unchanged at number 14 in the world.

Roger Federer, the record 20-time Grand Slam winner, officially reclaimed the number one ranking he last held in October 2012 when the new ATP rankings were published on Monday.

He has played two tournaments this year and won both – the other being January’s Australian Open which he won for the sixth time.

“I had a great first match and a great last match. In between it was a battle, it was nerve-wracking getting back to number one. But I was able to manage my nerves and the expectations.

“I was able to handle that pressure, today I played great from the beginning.”

Federer is three years older than American Andre Agassi was when previously holding the record for oldest No.1 back in 2003.