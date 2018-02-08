Badminton

Commonwealth Games: Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth headline strong squad for badminton team event

India are the top seeds for the team event in Gold Coast.

by 

Kidambi Srikanth will look to complement Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as the trio spearhead the Indian badminton team’s campaign at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The mixed team event which starts on April 5 will see world No 3 Srikanth in action while world No 11 HS Prannoy will be backing his compatriot up in the men’s singles department.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu and Saina will shuffle roles as the team will pin hopes of a medal on the event.

The in-form pairing of Chirag Shetty and Saiwik Sairaj will look to set the court on fire in their debut performance at the Commonwealth Games, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra will pair up with Sikki Reddy for the mixed doubles clashes.

In the womens doubles section, the pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will look to continue their impressive performances as Ashwini will look to emulate her 2010 gold medal winning run with her new partner.

“I feel we have strong chance to win the competition this year as our players have surged through the rankings and will give it their best shot at this prestigious event to bring laurels for the country,” Anup Narang, general secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI), said after the selection committee meeting in Kolkata.

The Indian team have been drawn in Group A against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Scotland, which makes their task cut out to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.

After the winners in the mixed team event are decided by April 9, all players will move onto their respective individual events from April 10 and try to make their mark on the podium on April 14 and 15.

“It was tough to choose these players but after a long discussion we have chosen the ten best players to compete in the Commonwealth Games and we are positive that they will make the country proud,” Narang said.

Team list:

Men: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, Satwik Sairaj, Pranaav Jerry Chopra

Women: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponappa, Sikki Reddy, Ruthvika Shivani Gaade.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4 to 15.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.