Delhi Dynamos rallied to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw to make a dent on the home side’s chances of making it to the play-offs of the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Wednesday.

FC Goa took the lead in the 53rd minute through Hugo Adnan Boumous but Delhi Dynamos restored parity in the 81st minute through Kalu Uche at the Nehru Stadium. The draw took Goa to 21 points from 15 matches to remain on sixth place in the league table.

Delhi Dynamos are now at ninth place with 12 points from 15 matches. Delhi threatened the FC Goa goal as early as in the second minute when a move by Romeo Fernandes from the middle saw Kalu Uche put a through pass to Manuel Arana inside the box.

But Arana could only shoot straight to rival keeper Naveen Kumar. FC Goa quickly settled into a rhythm as they took control of the proceedings with quick short passes. But the home side lacked creativity in the absence of Manuel Lanzarote as they failed to penetrate into the rival box and often saw their final passes going stray and their moves fizzled out.

Their best chance came in the 26th minute when Hugo Boumous made a run down on the right flank and laid a pass to Mandar Rao Dessai inside the box but his weak effort went straight to rival keeper’s hands.

Goa finally got the breakthrough they needed badly when Edu Bedia relayed a pass to Hugo Boumous who made a solo run and from the top of the box essayed a firm right footer that deflected off Delhi defender Gabriel Cichero’s back and caught keeper off guard to find the far post in the 53rd minute.

The goal spurred the home team to put the visitors under pressure and Delhi Dynamos coach Miguel Portugal made a double change, bringing in Netherlands defender Jeroen Lumu in place of Rowilson Rodrigues.

Keeper Arnab Das Sarma was also brought in place of Xabier Iruetaguena but the home team kept on the pressure. With Goa doing most of the attack, Delhi Dynamos came with a counter move and nearly equalised when Kalu Uche laid a through pass to Lallianzuala Chhangte who shot out from inside the box in the 79th minute.

Delhi Dynamos restored parity in the 81st minute when Chhangte sent a perfect cross from the left for Uche to shoot home on the run. Thereafter, Goa made an all-out effort in search of the winner but the visitors defended in numbers to thwart the home side attacks.

