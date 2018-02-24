Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has withdrawn from the Asian Championships to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with a knee injury, The Tribune reported.

The Wrestling Federation of India has nominated Parveen Rana’s name in the 74kg weight division for the event, the report added.

Sushil had injured his knee during the selection trials for the Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Games, which led to a fracas between his supporters and Parveen, whom he had defeated in the final.

Sushil, 34, had also withdrawn from the Pro Wrestling League to recover from the injury.

“He doesn’t want to risk [aggravating] it. Now he has prioritised the Commonwealth Games,” the report quoted an unnamed Wrestling Federation of India official as saying.

The wrestler, on his comeback, won the senior Nationals after getting three walkovers. He’s also facing an inquiry over his role in the fracas between his supporters and Rana.