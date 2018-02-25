More than 2000 runs during the domestic season but the excruciating wait for a first India call-up continues for Mayank Agarwal. Many pundits and fans alike, who have been closely following the season, predicted that the 27-year-old to be a part of the India’s tri-series team for Sri Lanka. The selectors, though, opted for Deepak Hooda – arguably the Baroda batsmen was chosen over Agarwal for his expertise in Twenty20 cricket.

One can also argue that earning a spot in the Indian team is not easy to come by. In recent years, Shreyas Iyer and Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal were also not rewarded instantly after topping the run charts in the Ranji Trophy. Iyer, though, did make the jump only after proving that he was no one season wonder.

But Agarwal makes an extremely strong case. And like-for-like replacements have been the key in India’s latest selection, especially with MS Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya rested. Take the selection of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, for whom this might be a make or break series.

As for the pacers, India’s second string – Mohammad Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur – receive another chance to present their case for a spot in next year’s World Cup. Thakur comes into the tournament with form on his side, having impressed in South Africa.

India’s middle and lower-order are set to have a new look against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh next month. A position where there won’t be any tinkering, though, is the opening spot. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will continue to open and have been named the captain and vice-captain respectively.

Scenario no 1: One wonders if Agarwal would have got his chance had either of them opted out of the tournament. It is a spot that that he has truly made it his own. However, it also happens to be a spot that has a number of batsmen already jostling for, taking turns while throwing their hat in the ring. India already have a back-up opener in the squad in KL Rahul, and that might have dented Agarwal’s chances further.

Scenario no 2: Then comes the middle-order, India’s problem position in limited-overs but it has been largely masked through Kohli’s repeatedly making batting look ridiculously easy, irrespective of a lack of practice or playing in alien conditions.

On the few rare occasions where India’s top three of Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli, collectively failed, picking up pace through the middle-overs has been a cause of worry. Manish Pandey pursuit for cementing a place in the side continues. With Pandya being the designated slogger, it is widely seen that Dhoni’s powers to clear the rope at will is on a bit of a freefall, despite shutting up his detractors every once in a while.

That could also be one of the reasons why, over the last year, India fell back to veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina to amp up India’s scoring rate through the middle-overs. Raina’s T20 nous has won unanimous praise. The southpaw also returned the faith with a couple of breezy knocks in South Africa.

If Agarwal had a chance to sneak into the side, it was as a middle-order batsman. But, he missed on two young players who have garnered a reputation for being clean hitters in Rishabh Pant and Hooda. Both batsmen have impressed in the Indian Premier League too, which prompted many on Twitter to question the selectors in yet another age old debate: Does the IPL take precedence over the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy during selection?

Former India opener Aakash Chopra tried to make sense of BCCI’s choice of selection:

Team selection isn’t only about justice....it’s more about balance. Picking players for the slot they’re best suited for. Feel for Mayank Agarwal. #NidahasTrophy — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 25, 2018

The IPL-centric theme around selection refused to die down:

One can feel bad for Mayank Agarwal, has had a great season; but he has never performed to his potential in IPL, against better bowling attacks. This coming edition going to be very crucial for his career as the road to Indian team is through IPL, not domestic cricket... — P₹akash $inha 🇮🇳 (@Predicto_Praky) February 25, 2018

@cricketaakash where is mayank agarwal ?? this shows that selection in team is based on ipl — Virat Kohli (@vkkohli18) February 25, 2018

And Mayank Agarwal is overlooked again, shows how flawed BCCI & their nonsense selection committee is. https://t.co/kDLNXEQgiO — Nithesh Sagar (@nithesh_sagar) February 25, 2018

Mayank Agarwal did all the hardwork. Jus not his day. Don’t give up. Watte run he had in this season. Hard luck 🏏🏏 #NidahasTrophy — 🏏ARUN SIDD🏏 (@adyararun01) February 25, 2018

While this may border on hilarity for some, there were a couple of calls on Twitter for Rohit Sharma to take a break from cricket too:

What? No #MayankAgarwal in T20 team for tri series these bunch of jokers in #BCCI are gone mad... in-form guy scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket is ignored..Don't understand what out-of-form #RohitSharma is doing in this team #SAvIND #India #Bangladesh #Srilanka #ViratKohli — Harshad parmar (@Harshad9Parmar) February 25, 2018

Mayank Agarwal is only domestic cricket hero some players are they can never move up and stats only should not select you he has horrible batting technique and style — Gurpreet Singh (@gscldh) February 25, 2018

I like Mayank Agarwal too but one should know that he performed exceptionally in Vijay hazare and ranji not in domestic T20 while this team is for T20 — Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) February 25, 2018

I really don't know what else Mayank Agarwal needs to do to get a national team call up.... Really gutted for him. Been in such good form and the selectors won't even consider him..... I don't know how the selection committee works. Really baffling — Bhanuprakash (@bm_bhanuprakash) February 25, 2018

It's sad that Mayank Agarwal has been overlooked for the #NidahasTrophy

No one has been as consistent as him this season! — Chiranthhh (@ChiranthJSA) February 25, 2018

With close to 2000 runs this domestic season, Mayank Agarwal is a bit unlucky to miss out on India call-up. When someone is in form of his life, he should be given a chance sooner. The wait just got longer & IPL becomes crucial now. #Nidahastrophy — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) February 25, 2018