India’s Sameer Verma added yet another title to his trophy cabinet when he defeated former world number 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark 21-15, 21-13 in the Swiss Open Super 300 men’s singles final in Basel on Sunday.

Jorgensen, who is making a comeback after a heel injury kept him out since August last year, was no match to the second seeded Indian as Verma took a three point lead to start the proceeding and never allowed the Dane to catch up in the opening game.

Jorgensen managed to take the in the match only twice – first when he won the opening point of second game and then won three straight points to lead 4-3 – but Verma quickly wiped off the deficit and raced to victory in just 36 minutes.

Verma, who had clinched the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold last year and reached the finals at 2016 Hong Kong Super Series, thus lifted his first title of the season and became the third Indian men’s singles player after Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, who had won in 2015 and 2016, to lift the title.

Sameer Verma (Juara Tunggal Putra) dan Jan Ø Jørgensen di podium Swiss Open 2018. #SwissOpenSuper300 pic.twitter.com/8t6ei57dPq — Bultangholic (@bultangholic) February 25, 2018

In the quarterfinals, Verma had got the better of another former world number 2 Kenta Momota of Japan.