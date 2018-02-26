The racing car is still pink and drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were clad in the colour as their team unveiled their 2018 model, but Force India are set to change their name in time for the new season.

“The name will probably change before the first Grand Prix,” Force India director Otmar Szafnauer told press gathered for the official unveiling of the new car with its safety ‘halo’ on the sidelines of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

“We haven’t quite decided and it also needs to go through the formal approval process.”

The team has finished fourth twice running in the constructors championship and their managing director Vijay Mallya promised to chase every point next season, which begins at Melbourne on March 25.

“Formula One is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company,” Mallya insisted.

“We don’t take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year,” he promised.

“I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve.”