Track and field athlete Siddhant Thingalaya will represent India at the World Indoor Championship starting in Birmingham from Friday.

The 27-year-old specialises in 60 metre and 110 metre hurdles and is currently training in California, a media release said. Thingalayacu rrently holds the National Record in both 60m indoor hurdles with a timing of 7.70 seconds set at UW preview meet at Seattle in January last year and 110 m hurdles with a time of 13.48 seconds, set at Altis Invitational Meet in the United States held in June 2017.

Thingalaya will compete in the 60m hurdles at Birmingham.