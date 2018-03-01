Vinesh Phogat on Thursday reached the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after narrowly edging out Japan’s Yuki Irie in the 50kg category after the scores were tied 4-4. This also confirms India’s third medal from the event after Greco-Roman wrestlers Harpreet Singh and Rajender Kumar clinched bronze on Wednesday.

Vinesh started the day by defeating Hyungjoo Kim of South Korea in the qualification round, and sealing a berth in the quarter-finals. The Indian was in top form and defeated Marina Zakshevskaya by a comprehensive 12-3 margin and enter the last four. Vinesh prevailed in the semis after coming out on top in an engaging tactical battle.

The 23-year-old’s win was all the more impressive considering that Irie was been in top form going into the tournament. In the Japanese Championship in December last year, s defeated 2017 world champion Yui Susaki and 2016 Olympic champion Eri Tosaka.

It was a forgettable day for the rest of the Indian contingent, though. Vinesh’s cousin Sangeeta lost her 59kg fight against Uzbekistan Nabira Esenbaeva in the quarter-final. Sangeeta’s can stay alive in the tournament through a repechage if Esenbaeva reaches the final.

Lalita Sehrawat (55kg) also lost her quarter-final match, with Mongolia’s Davaachimeg Erkhembayer emerging victorious. Kiran (76kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) were also defeated in their respective last-eight matches. Kiran’s loss was to Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova while Kakran, India’s silver medallist from last year’s event, suffered a heavy 0-10 loss to Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu of Mongolia.