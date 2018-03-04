Lesia Tsurenko successfully defended her WTA Mexican Open title by rallying from a first set loss to beat Stefanie Voegele 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 on Saturday.

Tsurenko, of the Ukraine, earned her 10th straight victory this week and claimed her fourth career WTA Tour title by outlasting Voegele in the two hour, 45 minute match.

The seventh seeded Tsurenko hit two aces and won 64% of her first-serve points coughing up 10 double faults as she was broken six times.

Back to Back title! 🎾🏆🌵 Thank you @AbiertoTelcel. And to all the people who believe in me - thank you! 😇 #acapulco pic.twitter.com/GWfqBjw6XO — Lesia Tsurenko (@LTsurenko) March 4, 2018

At one stage she was just three points away from defeat in the second set, but she hung on and has now won at least one title each year since claiming her first in 2015 at the Guangzhou, China tournament.

The unseeded Voegele, who was playing in her first final, blasted four aces and had her serve broken seven times.