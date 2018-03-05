National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada) officials were not present to test the winners and other athletes of events on the first day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships meet being held at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

None of the winners in the six finals that were held on day one of the meet (women’s high jump, women’s hammer throw, women’s discus throw, men’s and women’s 5000 metres and the men’s pole vault) were dope tested, even as Athletics Federation of India insisted that they had written to Nada three months prior to the meet.

This is in keeping with last year's trend.; also the delayed arrival at last week's Indian GP-I. Nothing surprising. At least, prospective dopers would be happy! @Ra_THORe @IndiaSports @wada_ama @AIU_Athletics @iaaforg @GC2018 — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) March 5, 2018

As pole vaulter Siva S set a new national record of 5.15 metres, there were no Nada officials to ratify his mark. It is mandatory for all new record holders to be tested for potential doping offences before any records can be verified and ratified by the AFI’s Technical Committee.

When questioned, AFI officials had stated that they had written to Nada and had received a confirmation from the agency that three male and two female Dope Control Officials would be sent for the meet but none had been present on day one.

Later, the AFI officials claimed that the Nada officials would be present on day two.

Siva was later asked to report for his dope test at around 9 or 10 in the morning on Tuesday.

It was déjà vu for the Tamil Nadu vaulter as he had set a national record at the same meet last year, only for the dope control officials to have left early and test him the next day.

The Field tried reaching out to Nada but were unable to get a comment at the time of publishing.