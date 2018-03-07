Australia vice-captain David Warner has been fined 75 percent of his match fee for his altercation with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in the first Test this week, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

Warner was guilty of “conduct that brings the game into disrepute” after CCTV footage showed him apparently turning on De Kock as the players walked up a staircase during the tea break in the fourth day of the match in Durban.

The footage shows Warner being restrained by teammates Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon before being persuaded to go into the dressing room by Australia captain Steve Smith.

After a feisty game that saw Australia take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, visiting off-spinner Nathan Lyon was also fined 15 percent of his match fee after appearing to drop the ball on AB de Villiers after the batsman was run out.