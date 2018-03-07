FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC left themselves with everything to do in the return clash as they played out a goalless tie in the first leg semi-final of Indian Super League at Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium at Pune on Wednesday.

League leaders Bengaluru were favourites for this encounter but Pune measured up to the challenge till the final whistle, denying the visitors the crucial away goal, a rule that has been introduced in this edition of ISL for the first time.

It was a tale of two halves. While Pune had a glorious chance to win the game late on in the second half, Bengaluru FC were the better team in the first 45 minutes.

After letting the home team dominate possession in the first quarter of the game, Bengaluru FC slowly began to come into their own. At the half hour mark, Sunil Chettri tested Pune City goalkeeper Vishal Kaith’s agility from a free kick after Gurtej Singh brought down Miku just outside the box. From the resulting corner kick, Miku came close to opening the scoring but his header from close range flew over the bar.

Other than a cheeky backheel attempt from Marcelinho from an Ashique Kuruniyan cross in the 36th minute, Pune’s efforts on goal in the first half came mostly from outside the box, which didn’t really threaten Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh.

Both teams went into the break knowing they hadn’t really put enough pressure on the opposition. After the restart, Pune took the initiative. First, Aashique Kuruniyan took a shot from distance at goal which was well blocked by the Bengaluru denfese. A minute later, it was Emiliano Alfaro’s turn to have a crack at goal but his shot was also blocked by the defenders.

The pattern of play continued to develop in the same fashion as the second half progressed. Pune City wanted to make most of the home conditions and looked eager to get a goal. Bengaluru, on the other hand, seemed to have settled for a draw. The big moment for Pune came late in the match.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock, Marcelinho, who worked the channels all night, found himself in space to square a ball for Isaac Vanmalsawma for an easy tap-in. But the striker inexplicably couldn’t get his feet on the ball.