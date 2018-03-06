I-League final day, live: Minerva Punjab tighten grip on the title, Kolkata clubs under pressure
The final round of I-League matches kick-off at 3 PM. Three matches – Minerva vs Churchill Brothers, East Bengal vs NEROCA FC and Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan – will be played simultaneously.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
4;15 pm: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-1 Neroca FC, Gokulam 1-1 Bagan
Oho! CHANCE FOR CHURCHILL! Should they score, the cat will truly be walking amongst the pigeons. So close from Britto PM! His point-blank shot is saved by Minerva keeper Kiran Limbu. Minerva survive by the skin of their teeth here.
In the other games....
SECOND HALF: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-1 Neroca FC, Gokulam 1-1 Bagan
Alright then! 45 minutes away and all four teams still very much in the fray for the title. A goal in Panchkula will change all that though... some substitution updates.
Half-time reactions:
Minerva - top with 35 points
NEROCA - second, 34
Mohun Bagan - third, 31
East Bengal - fourth, 30
HALF TIME: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-1 Neroca FC, Gokulam 1-1 Bagan
And MPFC are winning the league as it stands... MPFC are creating chance after chance and it’s William who is at the heart of it all. A fair few chances as the half drew to a close. East Bengal had 15 shots at goal in the first half but only six were on target. But NEROCA had scored against the run of play. Bagan meanwhile have let a lead slip against giant-killers GKFC.
03:45 pm: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-1 Neroca FC, Gokulam 1-1 Bagan
Nearing half-time across the three games and guess what - EAST BENGAL ARE TRAILING! Oh dear, oh dear. A series of chances for East Bengal fluffed and now the Manipuri club have made them pay. And in Kozhikode, the giant-killers are at it again! GKFC EQUALISE AGAINST BAGAN.
03:40 pm: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-0 Neroca FC, Gokulam 0-1 Bagan
A few long range shots at Panchkula from both sides but nothing concrete...
Meanwhile in KOLKATA: What a miss from East Bengal. Dudu misses after a free kick from Yusa! And Al Amna misses soon after. East Bengal do it again and coach Khalid Jamil can’t believe his eyes. Jobby Justin had the entire goal to aim at with the goalkeeper out of position and he hits it over the cross bar.
03:35 pm: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-0 Neroca FC, Gokulam 0-1 Bagan
A huge fight has broken out in the middle between Guy Eric Dano of Minerva and Churchill’s Onyeama Francis and the referee does well to not let it boil over. Not sure what exactly happened there.
Mohun Bagan are staying in the lead and staying in the race.
03:26 pm: Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-0 Neroca FC, Gokulam 0-1 Bagan
Mohun Bagan have scored! They are certainly keeping their hopes alive... here’s how that went down:
Churchill have come forward a few times since conceding the goal, looking for the equaliser. More on MPFC’s goal by our correspondent Arka:
Chencho takes a shot from the left. Costa saves it but it falls to Girik Mahesh Khosla whose shot is blocked.
The rebound fell to William Opoku who had the easy job of turning it into an empty net.
03:20 pm - Minerva 1-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-0 Neroca FC, Gokulam 0-0 Bagan:
Minerva clearly don’t want to leave anything to chance, and they have the early lead! MPFC have been trying to force the issue in Panchkula, forcing the CB goalkeeper into a smart save in the 13th min. Akash Sangwan with a left-footed shot which Ricardo Costa saves. That was close for Minerva there as they almost took the lead. And minutes later, Asiedu provides a poacher’s finish as MPFC TAKE THE LEAD in the 15th minute!
No goals elsewhere yet..
03:10 pm - Minerva 0-0 Churchill, East Bengal 0-0 Neroca FC, Gokulam 0-0 Bagan:
No goals across the 3 games yet and as it stands (way too early of course) Minerva are ahead in the title race. The league-leaders have strarted on the front foot in Chandigarh.
03:00 pm: A slight delay in Chandigarh in setting up the goal but we are underway across three cities to decide the I-League champion.
Starting XIs across the matches:
02:58 pm: Our reporter is at the Tau Devi Lal stadium to see if Minerva can become the first North Indian team to lift the I-League title.
02:55 pm: The I-League title race is down to the most dramatic final day in the competition’s history with as many as four contenders, across three matches, seeking a coronation to remember.
The title looked wrapped up a few days ago but leaders Minerva Punjab’s shocking defeat to Chennai City once again left the race for the silverware tantalisingly poised.
On the eve of the last round matches, Minerva Punjab FC lead the chasing pack with 33 points, even as East Bengal slipped to fourth (30 points) behind Neroca FC (31) and Mohun Bagan (30).
02:50 pm: There can’t be a better finale for a league than four out of 10 teams in contention for the crown on the final match day.
The I-League title race this season has gone down to the wire with traditional powerhouses East Bengal and Mohun Bagan looking to leapfrog table toppers Minerva FC and second placed NEROCA FC.
In the final round, Minerva faces Churchill Brothers, East Bengal host NEROCA while Bagan play away at Gokulam Kerala FC.
As things stand now, just two points separate the four teams and it would be interesting to see who manages to scrape through the final round to lay their hands on the crown, which Aizawl won last year.
Here are the permutations and combinations which will have a bearing on the final standings.