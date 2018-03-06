Golf

In-form Shubhankar Sharma sets Indian Open course record with 8-under 64

The 21-year-old surged to second place as the second round went unfinished on Friday.

by 
File Photo | Twitter/@asiantourgolf

Rising Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shattered the course record at the challenging DLF Golf course in Gurgaon on Friday with a sensational eight-under 64 to surge to second place after the unfinished second round at the $1,750,000 Indian Open.

One-over after his first 18 holes on Thursday, Shubhankar dropped just one shot at the seventh hole on Friday and sank as many as nine birdies three on front nine and six on back nine – to emerge as the best Indian in the field.

He is just four strokes adrift of Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who fired four-under 68 to go with his course-record equaling seven-under 65 in the opening round to keep his stranglehold on the leaderboard.

Interestingly, Malaysian Gavin Green had set the course record last year. Khalin Joshi, who secured his Asian tour card with a fifth place at Maybank Championship, brought home a flawless four-under 68 to move to tied 8th.

However, two-time defending champion SSP Chawrasia, who also has four runners-up finish to his name in this event, simply failed to read the course this time and bowed out with a horrendous 77 after a 74 on Thursday.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who was tied 7th, failed to negotiate the Gary Player layout and dropped three bogeys and two double bogeys to return with a 76 and slip down the leaderboard.

Former champion Arjun Atwal, who was one-under 71, scored five-over 77 and three-time winner in 2017 Shiv Kapur (76, 72) are likely to miss the cut as they are four-over 148 after two days.

Anirban Lahiri, the 2015 winner, went one-over to go with a first-round 72, and former Indian champions Jyoti Randhawa (72) was even par at the 15th hole. Pablo Larrazabal carded one-under to lie tied third alongwith English golfer Andrew Johnston, who blasted six under 66 today for a total of 138.

It was yet another low score for Shubhankar, who had scored 62 on the final round at Kuala lumpur to win the Maybank Championship last month. He had shot 62 to secure his card in the final round of the Manila Masters two years ago.

The 21-year-old from Chandigarh, who made his way to the top of the order of merit in Asian and European Tour after clinching the Joburg Open and Maybank Championship, rated his round as one among his top 5 so far.

‘Didn’t make many mistakes today,’ says Shubankar

“It is up there within top 5, I have played many times here during practice and I am happy that I didn’t make many mistakes today,” said Shubhankar, whose exploits at the World Golf Championship-Mexico where he finished tied 9th finish earned him a chance to play at the Masters in April.

“I knew about the course record so I went from it. I have hit a few low scores so I’m happy,” added the Indian, who was also given a sponsor exemption into the Valero Texas Open in the PGA Tour.

Shubhankar, who would be playing a practice round with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy ahead of the Masters, said: “If you would have told me yesterday when I was five over after nine holes that I would be seven under today, I would have laughed it off.

I feel great. I fought back I knew I am playing well so I didn’t go for anything different. I didn’t think about the back nine much, just looked to hit good shots, my putting was also good today.”

Asked what would be his strategy in the weekend, Shubhankar said: I exactly know how that course behaves. I’ll be aggressive tomorrow.”

A contemporary of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas during their amateur days, Grillo, meanwhile, hit five birdies and one bogey to take his two-day total to 11-under 133.

Among others, veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (80, 84), Gaganjeet Bhullar (76, 77) and Feroz Ali (74, 88) missed the cut as the likely projected cut is three-over and they have gone way over the line.

With fading light, nine golfers couldn’t finish the second round and would come back on Saturday to finish their round.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.