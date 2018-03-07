Sachin Tendulkar hails Prithvi Shaw’s remarkable progress ahead of Mumbai T20 League

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was today all praise for the progress shown by young opener and India’s ICC U19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw.
“I saw Prithvi Shaw play in New Zealand (in the U19 World Cup). How he has progressed is remarkable”, said Tendulkar at the opening ceremony of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League on Saturday.
Shaw, who will play under Ajinkya Rahane for North Mumbai Panthers, was present in the audience along with members of all six teams taking part in the tournament starting tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium.
Tendulkar, named the brand ambassador of the league, said the tournament will provide an ideal platform for young players and experienced ones to express themselves.
“To me this tournament is the ideal platform for cricketers to express themselves.
“All sportsmen look for recognition and appreciation and this league will provide them the opportunity. This league is really important for Mumbai cricket”, said Tendulkar.
The league’s Commissioner, Sunil Gavaskar, and mentor Dilip Vengsarkar, both former Mumbai and India captains, were present at the event, along with former Test players Sandeep Patil and Vinod Kambli, mentors of two of the teams.
Play fair, says Gavaskar
Gavaskar, T20 Mumbai League Commissioner, urged players and teams taking part in it to play the game hard but fair by upholding the spirit of the game.
Gavaskar also urged the players to maintain the integrity of the game at all times.
“There will be zero tolerance for anything that brings the game into disrepute. Its integrity should be maintained at all times”, Gavaskar said at the League’s opening ceremony.
“Play the game hard but fair. There should be no animosity between players and there should be respect for the opposition and umpires. You play to win but not at all costs,” said the legendary opener.
The inaugural edition of the League, featuring six teams carved out from different geographical zones of the megapolis, will be held at the Wankhede stadium from Sunday till March 21.