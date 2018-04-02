Eastern Sporting Union kept their 100 percent record intact with a 2-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Hero Indian Women’s League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.

In the day’s other games, the second Manipur-based club Kryphsa FC stayed unbeaten as well with a 2-0 over India Rush SC while Sethu FC defeated Rising Student Club 2-0 to register their second win of the seven-team tournament while.

Mandakini opened the scoring for defending champions ESU in the first half with her strike in the 24th minute before Kamala Devi doubled the lead after the break in the 50th minute.

The win took Eastern Sporting to 12 points from 4 matches.

Eastern Sporting Union came into the match on the back of three victories while Gokulam Kerala FC thumped Indira Gandhi ASE 6-1 in their previous encounter. Both teams started off on a positive note, putting the ball into each other’s boxes.

In the other match, Bangladeshi striker Sabina Khatun struck in the 47th minute before Manisha doubled the lead for Sethu FC with her strike in the 90th minute.

Rising Student Club came off stronger of the two as they went on the attack straightaway. Anju Tamang saw her shot go just wide in the 2nd minute before Sanju shot it straight toward Sowmiya in the 5th.

The other frontline players Ngoubi and Pyari Xaxa also joined in as they had a crack at the goal in the opening 10 minutes. A brilliant save by Sowmiya off Anju kept the Southern side at parity in the 11th minute, in a spell which saw some frantic defending by Sethu.

The game slowed down but Rising kept the pressure intact with Pyari coming close with her header in the 38th minute before Sanju’s shot was saved just before half-time. Goalkeeper Sowmiya being the solid wall between the goal and Rising players.

The 2nd half started with a bang as Indumathi’s pass split the Rising defence. Sabina Khatun did the rest as she scored to give Sethu the lead in the 47th minute. The goal seemed to charge up Sethu as they made more frequent forays into the Rising box. Jabamani Tudu did the star turn as she pulled off a goal-line save.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Sanju missed by a whisker as her ill-fortune in front of the goal continued. Anju then had a golden chance to equalise but Player of the Match Sowmiya pulled off another stunning save to deny her.

With the clock ticking, Rising drove forward in numbers but a goal remained elusive. With the team playing a high line it left them vulnerable to counter attacks and Manisha utilised one such opportunity to score in the 90th minute.

Sethu FC will face India Rush SC on the April 4 in their next encounter with Rising Student’s Club taking on Indira Gandhi ASE the same day.

ESU on course

Gokulam won a couple of corners with ESU’s Kamala combining with Prameshwori to have a go at the goal. The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Mandakini struck from outside the box. Her shot from 30 yards out finding the far post corner.

Kamala had a chance to double the lead in the 29th but her shot was blocked as Gokulam found it difficult to get the ball forward. Fazila made a run into the box in the 31st but was unable to find the net.

A serious injury to Naocha in the 42nd minute made her leave the field on a stretcher as the half ended 1-0 in Eastern’s favour. The 2nd half saw ESU doubling their lead as Kamala Devi struck in the 50th minute.

Kryphsa’s captain Bala Devi was the star as a brace from her resulted in a convincing win over India Rush. The win takes Kryphsa to 7 points from their 3 matches while India Rush SC are yet to register a single point. The team from North Ease dominated from the word go in what was totally a one-sided affair. The early minutes saw the trio of Dangmei Grace, Bala Devi and Bindyarani split open the India Rush defensive line. But their below par finishing prevented them from taking the lead.

Bala Devi scored in the 21st and 60th minutes and almost got her hattrick in the 64th but Michel was on hand to clear the ball off the line. Bindyarani too was denied a goal when Aditi Chauhan’s outstretched hands prevented the ball from going in at the 80th minute mark.

Kryphsa are now slated to face Eastern Sporting Union on April 4 while India Rush SC will face Sethu FC on the same day.

