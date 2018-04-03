Four days before the start of a multi-discipline sports event, the Indian contingent got mired in a possible doping controversy with a needle found near/in their rooms.

Two days before the Games, one of the top Indian players ranted about the bad treatment meted out to one of their parents, while sportspersons from not so known disciplines complained about the lack of proper support staff ahead of competition.

One may wonder whether this was the right way to prepare for an event of the magnitude of the Commonwealth Games for a country that is aiming to finish among the top-five nations at the quadrennial event. But then for those who have been part of this rigmarole or have seen things unfold over the years can vouch that this is nothing more than normal service.

For the record, the exercise always starts with the confusion over the entries – this time it was gymnastics and athletics – followed by the tussle with the sports ministry over the clearance of the contingent and then the drama at the Games Village.

It all started with weightlifter Satish Sivalingam tweeting about the absence of a physio (Aakrant Saxena is reported to have received his accreditation on Monday evening) and masseur with the contingent on Monday. It further escalated with former women’s singles gold medallist Saina Nehwal lashing out at organisers after her father was not allowed to enter the Games Village as an “extra official” despite making all the necessary payments.

Plz share widely:



Commonwealth games 2018 two days more to go, maximum medal contenders in weightlifting doesn't have physio , Massuer and shortage of coaches #CWG2018 #GC2018 @Ra_THORe @IndiaSports #weightlifting #SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/yJdPBwZL9L — sathish kumar sivalingam oly (@sathy732) April 2, 2018

According to the Indian Olympic Association circular sent to the National Sports Federation, badminton was allowed four “extra officials” but ended up sending five in the contingent. Sources said this led to Nehwal’s father not being permitted to enter the Games Village on Monday, while the other four – including PV Sindhu’s mother – were allowed inside.

A member of the Indian contingent said arrangements were finally made for her father to stay outside the village for the night and they were now trying to find a way to get him the necessary accreditation.

Meanwhile, the IOA tweeted about how extra officials were not allowed a bed in the Games Village but no one could explain allegations about the others being allowed inside.

Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village. pic.twitter.com/cuafVeKxwr — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 3, 2018

The other issue that has been frustrating the athletes and officials is the presence of the spouse of Chef de Mission Vikram Singh Sisodia and another contingent official when they are not part of it.

“This can escalate into another controversy if the players issues are not taken care of well,” one of the contingent officials told The Field.

Another matter that had kept the officials busy was the breach of the CWG’s no-needle policy after a syringe was found near the Indian boxing contingent’s rooms at the Village.

But just like in the 2014 Glasgow Games, the contingent got away rather cheaply with the boxing team doctor getting a “strong written reprimand” and nothing else.

The Indian contingent was given three such warnings in 2014 but it seems no one had learnt anything from those incidents.

CGF calls out Athletics Federation’s bluff

While the IOA officials were busy addressing these issues, the Athletics Federation of India was in for another embarrassment after the Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg clarified that the entires of high jumper Siddharth Yadav, long jumper S Sreeshankar and sprinter G Vijaykumari were rejected as they were received after the deadline.

Every since the trio was selected for the Games, AFI officials have been trying to pass the buck over to the CGF, saying they had to send the team list earlier than they would have liked to, and the three athletes were surprise performers at the Federation Cup.

What AFI secretary CK Valson did not mention – and he was called out for it by Grevemberg in his letter to the IOA – was that the last date to send entries was March 7, while Yadav’s high jump event was held that evening. The long jump competition was conducted a day before.

While most other countries had finalised their athletics squad back in January, the AFI selection committee met on March 8 to finalise the squad.

When Valson was asked why the team was not selected earlier, the secretary had told The Hindu, “The last date for accreditation was in December. It is very difficult for us to give the accreditation details so early (the CWG begins on April 4). We will not know the athletes’ current form.”

While the deadline was never in December as Grevemberg clarified, the argument about athletes’ form is merely foolish since a late competition like this would actually raise questions about whether any of these athletes can peak twice within a span of a month. However, even after giving allowances to the AFI, it is difficult to understand why the federation would wait till deadline day to complete the trials.

But just like the earlier editions, all these issues will be brushed under the carpet once the Games start and the athletes’ performances take centre stage. Until probably another Indian contingent is ready to fly out for the Asian Games in August.