Former India off-spinner Aashish Kapoor has been named as replacement for ex-speedster Venkatesh Prasad in the three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee, the BCCI informed on Tuesday.

The other two members of the selection panel include Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh.

Kapoor played four Tests and 17 ODIs for India, including the 1996 ICC World Cup. He has also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches.

In March, Prasad tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the junior national selection committee, less than a month after the India won the U-19 World Cup.

Prasad, who had worked as the head of the junior national selection committee for 30 months, is said to have shared a cold relationship with the BCCI mandarins.