Former England and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins has died at the age of 61 following a cardiac arrest, his former club Chelsea announced on Wednesday.

“Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed,” the club said on Twitter.

Wilkins played 84 times for England between 1976 and 1986. His playing career also took him to AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Glasgow Rangers and Queens Park Rangers. He coached QPR, Fulham and Jordan as well as becoming caretaker manager at Chelsea when Luiz Felipe Scolari was sacked in 2009.

RIP Ray Wilkins

Always so humble & softly spoken whenever I saw him.

Genuine lovely guy.

Watched him live at Loftus road many times for QPR. What a great passer & teacher of the game for any young kids who watched him pic.twitter.com/4wprZwXiuC — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 4, 2018

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Ray Wilkins. He lived for and loved football. I was lucky enough to have worked with him and he was always a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed by so many. #RIPRay — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 4, 2018

Devastated to hear the news that a football legend and my football hero Ray Wilkins has passed away. It was such a pleasure knowing you and my thoughts are with your family at this very difficult time. A real gentleman taken too soon #myhero #chelsealegend — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) April 4, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPRay — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2018

So upset to hear the news of Ray Wilkins. RIP Ray. Even when Ray left villa, he was always ringing me offering advice and telling me what I could do to improve. A true gentleman and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. 😢😢❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SO6FydGMlQ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) April 4, 2018

Sad and chocked to hear of the passing of Ray Wilkins. A true football person with a totally underestimated contribution to our sport. One of the best I’ve seen. My thought are with his family. Rest in peace #RayWilkins @ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 4, 2018

Wilkins, who had been employed as a TV pundit, also worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Manchester United tweeted: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing.”