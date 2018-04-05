World champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India’s first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

( Read more: Follow all the events of day one on our live blog)

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg).

She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record. The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

Chanu’s feat set Twitter abuzz as former sportspersons and fans congratulated the champion athlete.

The medals where an athlete is “Expected” to win are generally the toughest internally for the athlete. Many congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on a spectacular performance at @GC2018 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 5, 2018

Can't think of anyone who deserves India's first gold medal @GC2018 more than Mirabai Chanu. This girl is an inspiration and it is an honour to support her training 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/jkfAeVnoBT — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 5, 2018

Congratulations chanu mirabai for gold 🥇and gururaja for silver 🥈👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

#manymoremedalstocome#commonindia💪🏻💪🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 5, 2018

23 year old girl from the north east winning India's First Gold Medal at the #CWG2018 MIRABAI CHANU👏🇮🇳



She is such a humble champ! Congratulations #MirabaiChanu 🥇

@OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/dHMbgeZGf6 — Neha Aggarwal (@nehaaggarwal) April 5, 2018

Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements: PM @narendramodi @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/XHyFh8blVw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2018

It had to be a woman 😊🥇#Respect



India’s first GOLD at #GC2018 comes thanks to Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as she broke the games record en route to her medal. Congratulations to all Indians #MirabaiChanu #GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/kSdWMkoI3N — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 5, 2018

Woke up to the news of 🇮🇳 winning its first medal at #GC2018 ! Excellent work by #Gururaja. Congratulations, #MirabaiChanu for giving India it's first gold medal in #GC2018. I am sure this is just the beginning for many more to come. My best wishes to everyone participating. pic.twitter.com/Ac0XWlI4GZ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 5, 2018

Every lift from her broke a CWG record. Nari Shakti at its best. Super proud of #MirabaiChanu for winning the first Gold for India. #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/C6NavwLfQ0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2018

So proud of the Indian daughter!

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for Commonwealth Record with a 86 kg lift in snatchmedal at #GCCG2018. #GC2018 #GC2018weightlifting pic.twitter.com/50yhLJrmxL — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) April 5, 2018