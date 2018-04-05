After a mixed start to day one for India at the Commonwealth Games, the focus shifts back on the women’s hockey team as they prepare for their second group game on Friday, looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Wales.
On a day P Gururaja and Mirabai Chanu lifted India’s spirits with a silver and gold medal respectively, the hockey team’s defeat to the lower-ranked Wales side came as a surprise and a letdown. With just about 24 hours to re-group before their next game against Malaysia, India have a tough task at hand to get the combination going.
The badminton team will also be in action after their dominating 5-0 wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday. They will be up against a trickier opposition in Scotland.
There will be more weightlifting action as well with Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham expected to do well in the womens 53 kg category.
Table tennis teams of the men and women (both won both their matches on Thursday) will be in action in the knockout stages later in the day, the schedule for which will be confirmed only at the end of the remaining group matches.
Here’s a list of all of India’s events of day two. Do tune in for our live blog nice and early. Results will be updated here through the day.
Hockey
|Sport
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's hockey (Pool A)
|India v Malaysia
|10:00 am
|India win 4-1
India bounce back with a clinical performance
Weightlifting
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's 53 kg final
|Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham
|05:00 am
|Chanu wins the gold
|Men's 69 kg final
|Deepak Lather
|09:30 am
|Lather wins bronze
|Women's 58 kg final
|Saraswati Rout
|02:00 pm
Squash
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's singles, Round of 16
| Dipika Pallikal
vs
Allison Waters (England)
|1:30 pm
|Dipika loses 0-3
|Women's singles, Round of 16
| Joshna Chinappa
vs
Tamika Saxby (Australia)
|1:30 pm
|Joshna wins 3-0
|Men's singles, Round of 16
| Vikram Malhotra
vs
Nick Matthew (England)
|9:30 am
|Malhotra loses 1-3
Joshna Chinappa is the only Indian to reach quarters
Badminton
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Mixed Team - Group A
|India v Scotland
|09:30 am
|India win 5-0
Boxing
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 46-49 kg, Round of 16
| Amit
vs
Tetteh Sulamanu (GHA)
|02:30 pm
|Men's 91 kg, Round of 16
| Naman Tanwar
vs
Haruna Mhando (TAN)
|09:00 am
|Tanwar qualifies for the quarterfinals
Gymnastics
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification
|Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Budda Reddy
|04:39 am
Cycling
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Sprint Qualifying
|Aleena Reji / Deborah Herold
|8.32 am
|Deborah qualifies 13th, Reji is 16th
|Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
| Amritha Raghunath /
Sonali Mayanglambam
|8.56 am
|Sonali finishes 20th and Amritha 22nd
|Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 1
| Aleena Reji vs
Stephanie Morton (AUS)
|10.02 am
|Lost
|Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 4
| Deborah Herold vs
Kaarle Mcculloch (AUS)
|10.12 am
|Lost
|Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
|Manjeet Singh
|10.47 am
|Finishes 24th
|Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 1
|Sahil Kumar
|Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 2
|Ranjith Singh
|Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 3
|Sanuraj Sanandraj
Swimming
|Event
|Team Player
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's S9 100m Backstroke Heat 1 (Para Swimming)
|Kiran Tak
|07:11 am
| Tak finishes seventh
in her heat
Lawn Bowls
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's singles section D - round 3
|Pinki vs Litia TIKOISUVA (FIJ)
|04:31 am
|Pinki loses 12-21
|Men's triples section A
|India v England
|04:31 am
|India lose 14-15
|Women's singles section D - Round 4
|Pinki vs Emma Saroji (MAS)
|07:30 am
|Pinki loses 9-21
|Women's four section B - Round 3
|India v England
|11:31 am
|India win 21-9
|Men's pairs section D - Round 3
|India v Scotland
|11:31 am
|India lost 12-17
|Men's pairs section D - Round 4
|India v Samoa
|02:30 pm