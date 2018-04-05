After a mixed start to day one for India at the Commonwealth Games, the focus shifts back on the women’s hockey team as they prepare for their second group game on Friday, looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Wales.

On a day P Gururaja and Mirabai Chanu lifted India’s spirits with a silver and gold medal respectively, the hockey team’s defeat to the lower-ranked Wales side came as a surprise and a letdown. With just about 24 hours to re-group before their next game against Malaysia, India have a tough task at hand to get the combination going.

The badminton team will also be in action after their dominating 5-0 wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday. They will be up against a trickier opposition in Scotland.

There will be more weightlifting action as well with Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham expected to do well in the womens 53 kg category.

Table tennis teams of the men and women (both won both their matches on Thursday) will be in action in the knockout stages later in the day, the schedule for which will be confirmed only at the end of the remaining group matches.

Here’s a list of all of India’s events of day two. Do tune in for our live blog nice and early. Results will be updated here through the day.

Hockey

Sport Team / Players Time (IST) Result Women's hockey (Pool A) India v Malaysia 10:00 am India win 4-1

India bounce back with a clinical performance

Weightlifting

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Women's 53 kg final Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham 05:00 am Chanu wins the gold Men's 69 kg final Deepak Lather 09:30 am Lather wins bronze Women's 58 kg final Saraswati Rout 02:00 pm

Squash

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Women's singles, Round of 16 Dipika Pallikal

vs

Allison Waters (England) 1:30 pm Dipika loses 0-3 Women's singles, Round of 16 Joshna Chinappa

vs

Tamika Saxby (Australia) 1:30 pm Joshna wins 3-0 Men's singles, Round of 16 Vikram Malhotra

vs

Nick Matthew (England) 9:30 am Malhotra loses 1-3

Joshna Chinappa is the only Indian to reach quarters

Badminton

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Mixed Team - Group A India v Scotland 09:30 am India win 5-0

Boxing

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Men's 46-49 kg, Round of 16 Amit

vs

Tetteh Sulamanu (GHA) 02:30 pm Men's 91 kg, Round of 16 Naman Tanwar

vs

Haruna Mhando (TAN) 09:00 am Tanwar qualifies for the quarterfinals

Gymnastics

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Budda Reddy 04:39 am

Cycling

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Women's Sprint Qualifying Aleena Reji / Deborah Herold 8.32 am Deborah qualifies 13th, Reji is 16th Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying Amritha Raghunath /

Sonali Mayanglambam 8.56 am Sonali finishes 20th and Amritha 22nd Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 1 Aleena Reji vs

Stephanie Morton (AUS) 10.02 am Lost Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Heat 4 Deborah Herold vs

Kaarle Mcculloch (AUS) 10.12 am Lost Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying Manjeet Singh 10.47 am Finishes 24th Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 1 Sahil Kumar Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 2 Ranjith Singh Men's Keirin 1st Round - Heat 3 Sanuraj Sanandraj

Swimming

Event Team Player Time (IST) Result Women's S9 100m Backstroke Heat 1 (Para Swimming) Kiran Tak 07:11 am Tak finishes seventh

in her heat

Lawn Bowls