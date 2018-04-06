I-League runner-up Neroca FC overturned a two-goal deficit through three-goal burst in the space of 12 minutes to stun Kerala Blasters 3-2 and book a quarter-final spot in the Super Cup in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

Neroca were trailing 0-2 till the 70th minute of the match after strikes from Victor Pulga (11th minute) and Prasanth (49th). But the Manipur side fought back in remarkable fashion to run away with full three points in the round of 16 match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Jean-Michel Joachim (70th) began the Neroca fightback before Aryn Glen Williams (79th) restored parity. The winner was struck by Felix Chidi (82nd), who successfully converted a penalty to send the Manipur-based side in the quarter finals, where the mighty Bengaluru FC await them.