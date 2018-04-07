India’s match against Pakistan ended in controversial circumstances as Ali Mubashar beat PR Sreejesh with a last-minute penalty corner, a decision which many felt was wrongly given.

The first penalty corner was awarded with just 7.3 seconds to go on the clock, following a video referral.

( Read more : Follow all the updates on an action-packed day three for India here)

#GC2018 #GC2018Hockey



Going by the recent past record, it was expected that India would win this match but a poor second half and controversial referrals at the end gave us a dramatic match!



ICYMI, #INDvPAK as it happened: https://t.co/x7T8H0sGOI pic.twitter.com/PjlfNyDkeX — The Field (@thefield_in) April 7, 2018

Leading 2-1 at that stage, it looked like India had three full points in the bag when skipper Manpreet Singh cleared the ball from the striking circle. However, Pakistan went for a video referral and were awarded a penalty corner.

Though India managed to defend the first penalty corner, Pakistan once again went for a referral claiming that the ball had hit the defenders leg and the video umpire concurred.

Ali Mubashar did not make any mistake with the second attempt as he beat Indian custodian PR Sreejesh with a low flick to the right of the goalkeeper to kick off frenzied celebrations on the Pakistan bench and the pitch.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha, was one among the many to express dismay at the decisions. As the analyst for the broadcaster, he was quick to express his surprise at the two video referrals saying, “Both the referral decisions were very surprising. To my eyes, I have been trying to watch this as closely, there was no foot. Very, very controversial decisions. I think the video umpire was watching something else.”

Ayaz Memon, senior journalist, also expressed his dismay, remarking: “Was there a foot involved? My foot!”

Earlier, Dilpreet Singh gave India an early lead and Harmanpreet Singh doubled the advantage for the men in Blue as Pakistan had to overcome a 2-0 deficit after half-time. Muhammad Irfan jr. clawed one back for his team as India looked to be on the ropes for most of the second half.

Experts and fans on Twitter spoke about the incident after the final whistle:

Really disappointed with the 2-2 draw 🇮🇳vs🇵🇰 after leading 2-0. Complacency and too many errors in the 2nd half. Poor decisions by the video umpire. @SVSunil24 and @16Sreejesh were the standout players. Need to forget this & prepare for important matches ahead #GC2018Hockey — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 7, 2018

Note to self: Stop watching the last minutes of Indian hockey matches. Too many late late shocks! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) April 7, 2018

Many of you are asking us about the last referral by Pakistan. We clearly did not see the ball hitting Indian player's foot. Can you shed some light @fhumpires ? — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) April 7, 2018

No point debating. Umpiring decisions - good, bad, worse - are part of sports. Take the result on your chin & move on. I am sure @SjoerdMarijne & @manpreetpawar07 will agree. #INDvPAK — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) April 7, 2018

#GC2018 #GC2018Hockey



"There was a foot? My foot," says @cricketwallah on the video referrals.



Certainly controversial. Was there enough evidence to OVERTURN the decisions made by on-field? What are your thoughts?#INDvPAK Live updates: https://t.co/x7T8H0sGOI — The Field (@thefield_in) April 7, 2018

India and Pakistan end in a draw.

Nobody won.

Nobody lost.

Rare.#GC2018Hockey — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 7, 2018

As much as we talk about referrals the Indian team's poor show in the last 2 quarters was disappointing. PR sreejesh remains the rockstar.#INDvPAK #CWG2018 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) April 7, 2018

So much hype around how easy it’s going to be for India. Such a mood dampener #GC2018Hockey — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) April 7, 2018

Familiar frailties from India at the death #GC2018Hockey #INDvPAK — Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) April 7, 2018

What the heck were the penalty corner decisions in #GC2018Hockey . Referee said no foot during all the replays and went on to give the penalty!! What was that man. Disappointing & controversial decision. 7 secs changed the result of the game. #INDvPAK — Prathmesh Nagalkar (@P_Nagalkar) April 7, 2018

And we choked. This has been plaguing us from ages and we still have not been able to overcome it. Last minute and we just give up. Pakistan draws with India, just pure luck and poor mental strength on our part. #INDvPAK #GC2018hockey — Nupur Pradhan (@TuggingdLuggage) April 7, 2018

There was a lot of praise for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as he pulled off some excellent saves to deny Pakistan more goals and possibly the win at Gold Coast.

Oh goodness me!!!!! sreejesh #INDvPAK hockey

Great Wall of india — Detective platypus (@Detectiveplaty2) April 7, 2018

Sreejesh is brilliant — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) April 7, 2018

We can keep watching that save by PR Sreejesh over and over again and never tire of it. Instead, we will only keep marvelling at the gifts he has been blessed with. #CWG2018 #Hockey — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) April 7, 2018

India clearly gave in to the pressure in last 2 min. Other than that last goal, what a game Sreejesh had. Not a fair result for his superman effort. #INDvPAK — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) April 7, 2018

Sreejesh our Wall of India.#GC2018Hockey — Anshul Chavhan (@anshul_chavhan) April 7, 2018

Unforced errors, silly passing and lethargic approach have been the story of second half for Indian hockey team...if not for brilliant goalkeeping of @16Sreejesh, there would have been a different story altogether #GC2018Hockey — ROHIT RAWAT (@rohitrawatatima) April 7, 2018

There was a lot of praise for Pakistan as well, who were led by former Indian coach Roelant Oltmans, as they came back from the brink of defeat to snatch a crucial point.

Brilliant hockey by team greens in the 3rd n 4th Quarter..most of the game played in Indian half..what a delight to watch! #GC2018Hockey — Dr Zahra (@snzkazmi) April 7, 2018

That 🇵🇰 v 🇮🇳 game was amazing. An after the siren effort from 🇵🇰 was a stunner. Great hockey #GC2018Hockey Now for 🇦🇺 v 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Oyi9YiJyhs — Russ Hoye (@RussHoye) April 7, 2018