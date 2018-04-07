CWG 2018, Day 3, live: Sivalingam clinches India’s third gold, Ind held to a draw by Pak in hockey
GOLD #3: Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam became the third Indian to win a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast.
DAY THREE: Indians will be in action in hockey, weightlifting, badminton, squash, table tennis, among other sports on Saturday. You can check out India’s complete schedule here.
The blockbuster match of the day is India vs Pakistan in men’s hockey. Here is a preview.
Live updates
2.49 pm: Men’s 85kg competition is on and Venkat Rahul RAGALA is finally all ready to step up. And boy was he impressive! He was the last lifter to start – and his initial lift of 147 was superb.
2.47 pm: In the Men’s Preliminary Round Pool B basketball game, England have beaten India easily.
2.15 pm: Sarita Devi wins her Round of 16 bout via a unanimous decision and she was hardly troubled by the Barbadian boxer. Dominating performance by the 2014 silver medallist! She is through to the quarter-finals.
2.13 pm: Venkat Rahul Ragala looks relaxed ahead of the men’s 85 kg weightlifting final, which begins momentarily. He’s got a great chance to add to India’s medal tally.
2.07 pm: Indian weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala will also be in action soon in the men’s 85 kg category. His declared first attempt for Snatch is 145 kg, which is the joint-highest in the field.
2.04 pm: Sarita Devi’s women’s 60 kg Round of 16 boxing match against Barbados’ Kimberly Gittens has just begun. Stay tuned for updates.
1.46 pm: After the first two quarters, England lead India 46-24 in the basketball men’s Pool B match.
1.29 pm: Great news! India’s Sajan Prakash will now be competing in the men’s 200m butterfly final after James Guy of England withdraws! Sajan Prakash, who had bettered the national record in the morning, was the first reserve for the final.
1.23 pm: After two rotations in the gymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around Final, India’s Pranati Das and Aruna Budda Reddy are lying at the bottom of the pile.
12.48 pm: Vandna Gupta finishes 5th in the women’s 63 kg weightlifting final after two failed attempts in Clean and Jerk. Canada’s Maude Charron wins the gold and breaks the Games record in Clean & Jerk!
12.29 pm: The Women’s Individual All-Around Final has begun. There was a withdrawal and India’s Aruna Reddy also gets the opportunity to compete. Pranati DAS had already qualified for the event.
Uneven bars:
11.39 am: Not India’s day at the hockey astroturf today. They were held to a 2-2 draw.
Former India skipper Viren Rasquinha: “Very poor performance by India. We played well initially but after that we got complacent. We couldn’t hold possession for 3-4 passes. We just brought this upon ourselves. India did not deserve a win given the way we played today. Lot of explaining to do for the players”
Viren on controversial PC decisions: “Both the referral decisions were very surprising. To my eyes, I have been trying to watch this as closely, there was no foot. Very, very controversial decisions. I think the video umpire was watching something else.”
India have two tricky matches – against England and Malaysia – coming up next and they will need to certainly find a higher gear there.
11.38 am: HOCKEY - India held to a draw by Pakistan 2-2
India have never won a men’s hockey gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and this will be their chance to change all that. They started their campaign against Pakistan and it didn’t go to form.
1st quarter: Match begins with India pressing hard in the early going. Dilpreet Singh scores the GOAL to put India ahead in the 14th minute. Wonderfully worked move.
End of 1st quarter: India lead 1-0
2nd quarter: Starts in much the same way and India get their second goal from a Harmanpreet Singh PC. GOAL coming in the 20th minute.
HT: India lead 2-0
3rd quarter: Mandeep earned an early PC but it didn’t lead to a goal. GOAL! Pakistan scores through Irfan Jr to make this a tighter game.
End of 3rd quarter: India 2-1 Pakistan
4th quarter: Very tight. Both teams look a little nervous. Pakistan more so. It went right down to the wire with Pakistan getting a PC when there were just 7.3 seconds left of the clock. The first PC led to another one (this time with no time left on the clock) and Pakistan got the goal with what was virtually the last touch of the game.
FT: India 2-2 Pakistan
11:16 am: India’s Vandna Gupta successfully lifts 100kg in her first clean and jerk attempt. but fails in the second and third attempt at 104 kg. She finished 4th in Glasgow but is 18 kgs down on her combined total from there. Safe to say, it was not her best outing.
10.39 am: Back to weightlifting, the snatch segment of the Women’s 63 kg is over. Disappointing outing for Vandna Gupta, who lifted 80 kg. Well below her person best of 91 kg, which would have put her in with a chance of getting on to the podium. The clean and jerk segment will begin in a bit.
10.17 am: Moving away from the Commonwealth Games for a bit. Leander Paes becomes most successful doubles player in history of Davis Cup with 43 doubles wins. Earlier, he was tied on 42 wins with Italian player Nicola Pietrangeli.
10.09 am: Back to weightlifting. Vandna Gupta snatched 91 in Glasgow but she has failed her first two attempts at 80kg today. This is well below her personal best. In training she has done 92. Has her weight management gone wrong?
But she finally gets it right on the third try. Very nervous feel about it but she managed to stay in the competition. That might have robbed her of a chance at a medal though.
9.45 am: There is an update from Lawn Bowls. India beat Fiji 24-9 in Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Section B, Round 5 Match
9.39 am: Weightlifting. Women’s 63kg. The event is about to begin. India’s Vandna Gupta will be going for gold in a tough field.
9.16 am: In squash, Dipika Pallikal has got a walkover in the women’s Classic Plate Quarterfinal.
9.08 am: Meanwhile, the enduring controversy of the Games refuses to die down. In an interview to the Times of India, Saina Nehwal’s dad on why he is at the Gold Coast:
“My girl is playing here and I have come to support her and not see the beaches at this old age. I have travelled around, spending my money to be with her and I never had any special attraction to come here.”
8.57 am: Next medal event coming for India is the Women’s 63kg. Going by the starting weights, Vandna Gupta will not start as a favourite to medal but stranger things have happened in sport. The event is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am.
8.45 am: India are through to the semi-finals of Men’s Team Table tennis event with 3-0 win over Malaysia in QF. Harmeet Desai & Achanta Sharath Kamal won their respective Singles matches while Harmeet/Sathiyan won in the Doubles match.
8.23 am: India are through to the badminton mixed-team semi-finals after K Srikanth wins his singles rubber against Mauritius’s Georges Julien Paul easily 21-12, 21-14. India await the winner of the second quarter-final between Singapore and Australia.
8.15 am: Here is the full report of Sathish Kumar Sivalingam gold-winning exploits on Saturday morning.
7.48 am: Sathish Kumar gets slightly emotional as the Indian flag is raised and national anthem is played at Gold Coast. For the third time in three straight days, no less!
7.40 am: A gap of 5 kg between Sathish Kumar and silver medallist Jack Oliver of England. Incredible!
7.30 am: It’s confirmed, then! Sathish Kumar Sivalingam becomes India’s third gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games! What a superstar!
7.25 am: A superb final Clean and Jerk of 173 kg by Sathish Kumar all but assures him of gold in the men’s 77 kg! He knows it!
7.16 am: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruise through their match 21-12, 21-3 to give India a 1-0 lead against Mauritius in the mixed-team quarter-final tie.
7.13 am: Sathish Kumar makes his first Clean and Jerk lift of 169 kg look like it was a feather! Hardly broke a sweat!
7 am: Srihari Natraj breaks the 50m backstroke national record with a timing of 26.47 to finish third in his heat and qualify for the semi-finals! Super stuff!
6.55 am: Yogeshwar Singh slips to 13th spot after two more apparatus. He scores 11.400 on the floor and 12.250 on horizontal bars.
6.50 am: India are through to the semis of the table tennis women’s team event after Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das seal the doubles match in four games.
6.42 am: Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth will again lead India’s singles charge in the badminton mixed-team quarter-finals against Mauritius in a few moments.
6.38 am: Sajan Prakash’s timing of 1:58.87 in the men’s 200m butterfly is a national record! He has bettered is own national record of 1:59.10.
6.30 am: India’s Sajan Prakash finishes fifth in his 200m butterfly heat with a timing of 1:58.87. He is 9th in the overall standings and is the first reserve for the next round.
6.27 am: Yogeshwar Singh scores 13.000 in Parallel Bars and is tied 7th after three apparatus in the All Around Final.
6.24 am: Madhurika Patkar lost the first game but recovered to win the next three against Karen Lyne to give India a 2-0 lead in the table tennis women’s team quarter-final.
6.19 am: Here is how the leaderboard looks after the Snatch in the men’s 77 kg weightlifting final. The top two have left the rest of the pack behind and Sivalingam has put himself in a great position to win a medal!
6.15 am: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam puts in an impressive performance in the Snatch of the men’s 77 kg weightlifting final! He’s in second place after the Snatch behind England’s Jack Oliver. Sathish’s best lift was 144 kg, while Oliver lifted a kilo more successfully. Oliver attempted 148 kg in his final attempt but failed.
5.44 am: India’s artistic gymnast Yogeshwar Singh has managed 12.600 on the rings and an impressive 14.100 on the vault and is currently in 6th position in the All-Around final.
5.30 am: Manika Batra was hardly out of 3rd gear as she beat Malaysia’s Ying Ho, giving India a 1-0 lead in the table tennis women’s team quarter-final.
5.18 am: The table tennis women’s team quarter-final between India and Malaysia has also kicked off, with Manika Batra in the lead.
5.15 am: The weightlifting men’s 77 kg final has begun. Sathish Kumar Sivalingam will be attempting to lift 130 kg in his first Snatch.
4.50 am: Also kicking off in about 10 minutes is the table tennis women’s team quarter-final between India and Malaysia.
4.40 am: The weightlifting men’s 77 kg final will also begin in a few minutes, in which India’s Sathish Kumar Sivalingam has a serious chance of bagging India’s fifth medal of the Games. His declared weight for his first Snatch attempt is 130 kg, which is lighter than only one other lifter in the field. Sathish is also a Games record holder in Snatch in this weight category – he had lifted 149 kg at Glasgow 2014.
4.19 am: India’s artistic gymnast Yogeshwar Singh will first be in action in the men’s individual all-around final. In the first of six rotations, he will start with rings.
4 am: Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 3 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia.
It’s an exciting day for India on Saturday as the men’s hockey team takes on arch rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster clash of the day. The Indian badminton and table tennis teams will also be in action in the quarter-finals of their respective team events, while Joshna Chinappa will be the only Indian featuring in the squash round of eight.
