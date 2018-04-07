India’s shuttlers easily qualified for the semi-finals of the mixed team event at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast defeating Mauritius 3-0.

As expected, none of the matches went into three games as India won the men’s and women’s doubles, before sealing the win in men’s singles. India will now face Singapore, who beat the hosts Australia 3-0, will play India, on Sunday.

(Read more: Follow all the updates on an action-packed day three for India here.)

The in-form pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy comfortably overcame the Mauritian duo of Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul 21-12, 21-3 in just 26 minutes. Satwik and Chirag dominated their opponents, especially in the second game which lasted just 12 minutes, registering 13 straight points.

The women’s doubles team of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy too registered an easy victory as they defeated Aurelie Marie Elisa and Nicki Chan-Lam of Mauritius 21-8, 21-7. The Indians scored in bursts as they finished the match off in just 21 minutes.

The men’s number one seed in the individual competition, Kidambi Srikanth, then lived up to his billing as he beat Georges Julien-Paul 21-12, 21-14. Kidambi, the world number two, didn’t have to exert himself as he wrapped up the tie in less than 30 minutes.