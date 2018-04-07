After two more gold medals won by India’s weightlifters on the third day of action, a packed schedule awaits the Indian contingent on Sunday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

For starters, athletics gets underway with the race walk event - an event that could be see medal prospects among both men and women.

The shooting contingent - India’s most successful contingent when it comes to the Commonwealth Games - also begin their campaign and that usually signals a medal glut for India at the Games.

And of course, three more weightlifters are in action and they could well add to their already impressive outing in Gold Coast.

Badminton mixed team are up against Singapore in what will the first real test for the medal favourites.

There are medal opportunities in gymnastics and table tennis as well.

Without further ado, here’s a complete list of India’s events on what promises to be a Super Sunday at the Games.

Athletics

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Men's 20km walk KT Irfan 
Manish Singh Rawat 		02:30 am
Women's 20km walk Soumiya B
Khushbir Kaur 		04:45 am
Men's 400m Round 1 - Heat 4 Muhammed Anas 11.38 am
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round A Tejinder Singh 12:05 pm

Badminton

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Mixed Team event (Semifinal) India v Singapore 06:30 am

Hockey

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Women's Pool A India v England 05:00 am
Men Pool B India v Wales 03:00 pm

Shooting

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Women's 10m Air Pistol (Q) Heena Sidhu
Manu Bhaker 		04:30 am
Women's Skeet (Q) Saniya Sheikh
Maheshwari Chauhan 		04:30 am
Men's Skeet (Q) - Day 1 Smit Singh
Sheeraz Sheikh 		05:00 am
Men's 10m Air Rifle (Q) Ravi Kumar
Deepak Kumar 		06:00 am
Women's 10m Air Pistol - Final TBD 07:30 am
Women's Skeet - Final TBD 09:00 am
Men's 10m Air Rifle - Final TBD 11:15 am

Weightlifting

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Women's 69 kg final Punam Yadav 05:00 am
Men's 94kg final Vikas Thakur 09:30 am
Women's 75kg final Seema 02:00 pm

Table Tennis

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Women's team semifinal India v England Around 05:30 am
Women's team bronze playoff (If India lose SF) 11:30 am
Women's team final (If India win SF) 04:00 pm

Boxing

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Women's 45-48 kg - Quarterfinal MC Mary Kom
vs
Megan Gordon 		07:47 am
Men's 75kg - round of 16 Vikas Krishan
vs
Campbell Somerville 		09:32 am
Women's 69 kg - Quarterfinal Lovlina Borgohain
vs
Sandy Ryan 		02:32 pm

Gymnastics

Event  Team / Player Time (IST) Result
Women's vault final Pranati Nayak 10:57 am
Men's rings final Rakesh Patra 12:16 pm

Basketball

Event Team / players Time (IST) Result
Women's POOL B India v New Zealand 01:00 pm
Men's POOL B India v Scotland 04:30 pm

Swimming

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result
Butterfly 100 m - Heat 2 Sajan Prakash 07:08 am

Cycling

Event Team/Player Time Result
Women's Keirin First Round Heat 1 Aleena Reji 1:02 pm
Women's Keirin First Round Heat 1 Deborah 1:07 pm
Men's 40km Point Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2 Manjit Singh 1.42 pm
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final Sanuraj Sanandraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh 2.17 pm
Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals Monorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam 3.54 pm