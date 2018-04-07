After two more gold medals won by India’s weightlifters on the third day of action, a packed schedule awaits the Indian contingent on Sunday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
For starters, athletics gets underway with the race walk event - an event that could be see medal prospects among both men and women.
The shooting contingent - India’s most successful contingent when it comes to the Commonwealth Games - also begin their campaign and that usually signals a medal glut for India at the Games.
And of course, three more weightlifters are in action and they could well add to their already impressive outing in Gold Coast.
Badminton mixed team are up against Singapore in what will the first real test for the medal favourites.
There are medal opportunities in gymnastics and table tennis as well.
Without further ado, here’s a complete list of India’s events on what promises to be a Super Sunday at the Games.
Athletics
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 20km walk
| KT Irfan
Manish Singh Rawat
|02:30 am
|Women's 20km walk
| Soumiya B
Khushbir Kaur
|04:45 am
|Men's 400m Round 1 - Heat 4
|Muhammed Anas
|11.38 am
|Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round A
|Tejinder Singh
|12:05 pm
Badminton
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Mixed Team event (Semifinal)
|India v Singapore
|06:30 am
Hockey
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Pool A
|India v England
|05:00 am
|Men Pool B
|India v Wales
|03:00 pm
Shooting
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's 10m Air Pistol (Q)
| Heena Sidhu
Manu Bhaker
|04:30 am
|Women's Skeet (Q)
| Saniya Sheikh
Maheshwari Chauhan
|04:30 am
|Men's Skeet (Q) - Day 1
| Smit Singh
Sheeraz Sheikh
|05:00 am
|Men's 10m Air Rifle (Q)
| Ravi Kumar
Deepak Kumar
|06:00 am
|Women's 10m Air Pistol - Final
|TBD
|07:30 am
|Women's Skeet - Final
|TBD
|09:00 am
|Men's 10m Air Rifle - Final
|TBD
|11:15 am
Weightlifting
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's 69 kg final
|Punam Yadav
|05:00 am
|Men's 94kg final
|Vikas Thakur
|09:30 am
|Women's 75kg final
|Seema
|02:00 pm
Table Tennis
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's team semifinal
|India v England
|Around 05:30 am
|Women's team bronze playoff
|(If India lose SF)
|11:30 am
|Women's team final
|(If India win SF)
|04:00 pm
Boxing
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's 45-48 kg - Quarterfinal
| MC Mary Kom
vs
Megan Gordon
|07:47 am
|Men's 75kg - round of 16
| Vikas Krishan
vs
Campbell Somerville
|09:32 am
|Women's 69 kg - Quarterfinal
| Lovlina Borgohain
vs
Sandy Ryan
|02:32 pm
Gymnastics
|Event
|Team / Player
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's vault final
|Pranati Nayak
|10:57 am
|Men's rings final
|Rakesh Patra
|12:16 pm
Basketball
|Event
|Team / players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's POOL B
|India v New Zealand
|01:00 pm
|Men's POOL B
|India v Scotland
|04:30 pm
Swimming
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Butterfly 100 m - Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|07:08 am
Cycling
|Event
|Team/Player
|Time
|Result
|Women's Keirin First Round Heat 1
|Aleena Reji
|1:02 pm
|Women's Keirin First Round Heat 1
|Deborah
|1:07 pm
|Men's 40km Point Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2
|Manjit Singh
|1.42 pm
|Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
|Sanuraj Sanandraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh
|2.17 pm
|Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals
|Monorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam
|3.54 pm