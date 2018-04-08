Indian weightlifters continued to set the stage alight at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, as Punam Yadav clinched gold in the women’s 69 kg weightlifting event.

Yadav lifted a combined total of 222 kg (100 kg snatch and 122 kg clean-and-jerk) to beat England’s Sarah Davies, who was in with a shot to win gold with her final lift. This is Yadav’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games. She won Bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Yadav started off in fine style in the snatch section, with her 100 kg good enough to give her the joint lead going into the clean and jerk section. But the second half saw her struggle, after a good first lift of 118 kg. The remaining two lifts were not easy, with Yadav seemingly hurting. The second lift of 122 kg was unsuccessful but she handled the pressure of the final lift incredibly well.

England’s Davies then needed 128 kg with her final lift to snatch gold away from the lifter from Uttar Pradesh, but she couldn’t complete the final action.

An emotional Yadav soon burst into smiles as it was confirmed that she will finish top of the pile.