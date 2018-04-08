CWG 2018, Day 4, Live: Gold for Punam Yadav and Manu Bhaker, silver for Heena, bronze for Ravi Kumar
MEDAL RUSH: India have added four medals to their tally on Sunday so far – two golds, one silver and one bronze.
Weightlifter Punam Yadav opened India’s account on Day 4 with a gold in the women’s 69 kg final, before shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu secured a 1-2 for India in the women’s 10m Air Pistol. Ravi Kumar then bagged India’s third medal in shooting with a bronze in the men’s 10m Air Rifle.
India are also in the finals of team events in badminton and table tennis, while boxer Mary Kom secured a medal in her first CWG appearance after reaching the semi-finals of the women’s 45-48 kg event.
DAY FOUR: Shooting, athletics, gymnastics finals, men’s and women’s hockey, badminton mixed-team semi-finals are all in the line-up on Sunday.
Live updates
10.35 am: Vikas Thakur goes for the 156 kg Snatch and makes it seem as if the extra 4 kg hardly made a difference! Super stuff!
10.30 am: Vikas Thakur with a brilliant lift of 152 kg in his first Snatch! Made it look so easy! He’s going for 156 kg next.
10 am: Vikas Krishan carries on Indian boxers’ impressive run at Gold Coast after a facile win over Australia’s Campbell Somerville in the Round of 16, where he got a unanimous decision in his favour. Vikas is through to the quarters! Onwards!
9.54 am: India are finally through to the gold-medal round of the badminton mixed-team event as Saina Nehwal wraps up a comfortable singles win to give her team an unassailable 3-1 lead over Singapore. India will take on either England or Malaysia in the final on Monday!
9.50 am: Indian shooter Saniya Sheikh is through to final of the Women’s Skeet event as she finishes second in qualification with 71 points. The final starts at 11.15 am IST.
9.42 am: Up next is the men’s 94 kg weightlifting final, where India’s Vikas Thakur faces stiff competition from Canada’s Boady Santavy, Samoa’s Siaosi Leuo and Papua New Guinea’s Steven Kari.
9.33 am: Here are the three medallists in the men’s 10m Air Rifle. Australia’s Dane Sampson wins gold after setting a CWG record of 245.0. Final standings below.
9.30 am: It’s BRONZE for India’s Ravi Kumar in the men’s 10m Air Rifle as he gets eliminated after 22 shots with a score of 224.1.
9.26 am: Ravi Kumar gets into a 3rd-4th-place shoot-off with Australia’s Alex Hoberg but scrapes through to the final three with a 10.6 compared with 10.4! A medal is assured for the Indian!
9.23 am: Here are the standings after 18/24 shots in the men’s 10m Air Rifle final. Ravi Kumar is in with a great chance to win gold or silver.
9.20 am: Deepak Kumar has just been eliminated from the men’s 10m Air Rifle final. Ravi Kumar is still in the fray.
9.18 am: After a poor start by both Indians in the men’s 10m Air Rifle final, Ravi Kumar has recovered to be among the top three after 14 shots. Deepak Kumar also doing better than how he started but could be eliminated soon. Still a long way from over this final!
9.13 am: Singapore have pulled one back against India in the badminton mixed-team semi-finals! The men’s doubles pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta came back from a game down to beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 17-21, 21-19, 21-12. It’s now up to Saina Nehwal to secure India’s passage to the final.
9 am: The men’s 10m Air Rifle final has just started with India’s Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar in the fray.
8.55 am: So just to recap what has happened so far this crazy Sunday morning for India...
Shooting: The 16-year-old Manu Bhaker blew the field away with a dominating performance in the women’s 10m Air Pistol to clinch GOLD. Heena Sidhu staged an incredible comeback to fight off multiple eliminations and won SILVER.
Weightlifting: Another GOLD medal there. After a smooth Snatch section, Punam Yadav appeared to be hurting during Clean & Jerk, but pulled off a thrilling win in the closing stages.
Table tennis: Emotional scenes as the Indian women progressed to the final of the team event with a 3-0 win over England. While a silver is assured, Manika Batra, Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar will go for GOLD against top seeds Singapore.
Badminton: India are up 2-0 in their mixed-team semi-final against Singapore. Another win in the men’s doubles and India will be through to the gold-medal round.
Boxing: Mary Kom, on her CWG debut, confirmed a medal with a unanimous-decision win in her quarter-final.
Women’s hockey: Indian women stunned world No 2 and Olympic Champions England, coming back from a goal down to win 2-1.
8.48 am: Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash has qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m butterfly after finishing second in his heat with a timing of 54.11 seconds.
8.40 am: In case you’re wondering, this is how the medals table looks. India up to 3rd! Still a long way off Australia and England but great start nonetheless!
8.35 am: Here’s India’s sixth gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games – Manu Bhaker!
8.31 am: Over in badminton, K Srikanth has defeated Kean Yew Loh to give India a 2-0 lead in their mixed-team semi-final against Singapore! One more win and India will be in the final!
8.29 am: It’s raining medals for India right now, although this one won’t be official until Monday. The Indian women’s table tennis team has reached the final after beating England 3-0 and will fight for gold against Singapore! Come on!
8.24 am: And it’s another medal assured for India, as MC Mary Kom wins her first bout (women’s 45-48 kg quarter-final) with an unanimous decision and enters the semis. She will win a bronze at the least in her first CWG appearance but she’ll definitely want a medal of another colour!
8.14 am: And here are the three medallists in the women’s 10m Air Pistol. The medal ceremony will begin shortly!
8.10 am: Here is the leaderboard for the women’s 10m Air Pistol final, where Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu have secured a 1-2 for India! Bhaker also broke the Commonwealth Games record along the way to her first gold at the event. At just 16 years old!
8 am: It’s GOLD for Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m Air Pistol! Near flawless performance and she has also broken the CWG record! She’s just 16 years old, folks! WOW!
7.52 am: Indian shooters are doing extremely well in the women’s 10m Air Pistol final! Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu both in contention for medals, with the former almost a certainty for gold!
7.49 am: Over in table tennis, India lead England 2-0 in the women’s team semi-finals after four-game wins each for Manika Batra and Madhurika Patkar.
7.46 am: It’s another 1-2 finish for India in shooting qualification, this time in the men’s 10m Air Rifle. Deepak Kumar qualifies with a CWG qualification record score, while Ravi Kumar is 2nd. The final will begin at 9 am IST.
7.42 am: Meanwhile, MC Mary Kom’s first ever Commonwealth Games boxing match has begun in the women’s 45-48 kg quarter-finals.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have given India a 1-0 lead against Singapore in the badminton mixed-team semi-finals with a 22-20, 21-18 win.
7.39 am: Punam Yadav gets a bit emotional as the Indian national anthem is played at Gold Coast. What an effort this has been!
7.26 am: Unbelievable scenes at the women’s 69 kg weightlifting final as England’s Sarah Davies goes for an incredible 128 kg final Clean and Jerk lift to pip Punam Yadav for gold but fails! Punam has just won India’s 5th GOLD of the 2018 Commonwealth Games!
7.15 am: Oh dear, another weightlifter looking in pain during the critical stages of the event. Something tells we haven’t heard the last of the physio situation. Meanwhile, Punam Yadav successfully lifts 118 kg in her first Clean and Jerk but then fails to lift 122 kg in her second! She’s under some pressure now for the gold.
7.05 am: A creditable 4th-place finish for Khushbhir Kaur in the 20km women’s racewalk. She finishes with a time of 1:39:21, over six minutes off the winner. Well off her season best though... which incidentally would have fetched her gold.
6.57 am: What a start to the badminton! Satwik and Ashwini were leading 10-2 and then 19-11 and then 20-17, but allowed the Singaporeans to draw level at 20-20! Satwik-Ashwini eventually won the first game 22-20. Lapse in concentration there in the second half from the Indians.
6.38 am: The badminton mixed-team semi-final between India and Singapore is just about to begin. Here is the line-up, with Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth shouldering the singles responsibility again. Still no sign of PV Sindhu or HS Prannoy.
6.34 am: BREAKING – The Indian women’s hockey team has just beaten England 2-1 in their Pool match. If you missed the match, catch up on it in our hockey live blog.
6.32 am: The table tennis women’s team semi-final between India and England has just started, with Manika Batra taking on Kelly Sibley in the first singles match.
6.17 am: Punam Yadav and Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai are at the top of the table after the Snatch in the women’s 69 kg weightlifting final. They’ve got a 5 kg lead over the rest. Punam is in pole position to clinch gold since her declared Clean and Jerk first attempt is the highest in the pack – 122 kg, which is 7 kg more than what Vaivai has declared so far. But that could change.
6.14 am: It’s 3/3 for Punam Yadav in Snatch as she successfully lifts 100 kg in her final Snatch attempt! Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai then attempts to take a 3 kg lead at the top by attempting 103 kg but fails!
6.07 am: Punam Yadav lifts 98 kg in her second Snatch attempt and that’s put her back in the lead! She’s going for 100 kg next.
6.03 am: The 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification is about to begin, with Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar in action.
5.58 am: A clean first Snatch of 95 kg from Punam Yadav and she’s got off to a great start in her quest for gold! Come on!
5.50 am: Khushbir Kaur is in fifth place after 12 km of the women’s 20 km Racewalk. Can she improve her position? She is at least one minute behind the walker in third spot currently.
5.35 am: Meanwhile, the women’s 69 kg weightlifting final is underway, with India’s Punam Yadav one of the favourites for gold! Stay tuned for updates.
5.30 am: Oh no! Just hearing that Manish Singh was disqualified from the race for “unsporting manner or improper conduct”. Soumya Baby has also been disqualified from the women’s 20 km walk!
5.20 am: India’s Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu have both qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing on top in qualification. Bhaker even broke the CWG qualification record with a 388 after four series! Super stuff! Here are the eight shooters who have qualified for the final.
5.10 am: The women’s 20 km Racewalk has also started with India’s Soumiya B and Khushbir Kaur in the fray.
5.06 am: India’s Saniya Sheikh is joint first while Maheshwari Chauhan is third in the women’s skeet qualification after the first round.
4.55 am: Earlier this morning, India’s Manish Singh took part in the men’s 20 km Racewalk and came sixth, with a time of 1:22.22. He was 2 minutes and 48 seconds behind the eventual gold winner, Australia’s Dane Bird-Smith. Another Indian, Irfan Kolothum Thodi, could only manage to come 13th out of 15.
4.50 am: The women’s 10 m Skeet qualification has also started, with India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Saniya Sheikh competing.
4.45 am: The women’s 10m Air Pistol qualification is underway, with India’s Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker in the fray. Stay tuned for updates.
4 am: Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day four of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. Sunday promises to be a busy and exciting day, with shooting and athletics events being added to the mix.
The shooting contingent is India’s most successful one when it comes to the Commonwealth Games – and that usually signals a medal glut. The focus is firmly trained on teen sensation Manu Bhaker. The 16-year-old will be lining up alongside the experienced Heena Sidhu in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Belmont Shooting Range.
Seeking to improve their medal haul from the last edition, India begin their athletics campaign in the Commonwealth Games with the men’s and women’s race walkers competing in the 20km event on Sunday.
India had won gold, silver and bronze in the 2014 Glasgow Games and the country’s athletes are aiming to increase that haul with the likes of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and young high jumper Tejaswin Shankar in impressive form.
Three more weightlifters are in action and they could well add to their compatriots’ already impressive outing in Gold Coast. The Indian badminton team is up against Singapore in the semi-finals in what will the first real test for the medal favourites. There are medal opportunities in gymnastics and table tennis as well.
Here is the complete Day 4 schedule for India.
If you missed the action on Day 3, where India won two gold medals, here is a recap.