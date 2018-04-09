India v England, 2nd women’s ODI, as it happened: Visitors record comfortable win
Live updates
Wrapping up...
So a disappointing performance from India overall but good to see Mithali Raj get the team in a quick huddle before walking off the pitch. That was a forgettable day by all counts, a strong response needed on 12th.
Mithali Raj after the game: “I thought today will be a better wicket [than the first match], when I saw it was rolled out at toss. I was a bit surprised yes [by the amount of turn it took]. When you have a long season, natural to get fatigued. The girls do try hard, we are unfortunately unable to get the middle order sorted. We’ll try and put up our best show in the third game.”
Player of the match is Sophie Ecclestone for her four-wicket haul.
That’s it from us today, join us on the 12th for the decider!
ENGLAND WIN: Knight finishes with a four. It’s all over - India were never in the game after losing the early wickets to Hazell. A comfortable 8 wicket win with 21 overs to spare.
England 111/2 after 28 overs: The visitors are one shot away from winning this handsomely. Devika and Poonam actually bowling here, getting some good turn. But it’s all kinda moot.
England 98/2 after 23 overs: Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont have made sure there are no more hiccups and cruising towards the target now. Mithali’s field placements have been odd, not attacking enough when wickets are so badly needed. Fielding has been off too.
England 77/2 after 17 overs: Wicket! Ekta Bisht has her second, Amy Jones is bowled for a duck, but this could all be too little too late. But that’s more like it. Two wickets in two overs for Ekta Bisht. Worth remembering here England have a similar problem to India as well. Have struggled after Wyatt gets out. Get a couple more and you never know.
Eng 73/1 after 15 overs: Wicket, after all! Wyatt was in a hurry to get this chase done with, falls for a 43-ball 47, stumped off Ekta Bisht. Misses out on a well-deserved 50. India need a
England 67/0 after 14 overs: Wyatt and Beaumont have started off from where they left before the lunch break. @Danni_Wyatt slams a couple off boundaries off Bisht & one off Yadav.
England 52/0 after 12 overs: Bisht starts off after lunch, while Poonam Yadav is finally brought on by Mithali in the 12th over. A loud LBW appeal in that over, but Wyatt had danced down the track, and is saved by that. Close call.
01:00 pm: We are all set for the conclusion of this game. England need 64 runs in 40 overs, India desperately need wickets.
LUNCH BREAK: England 50/0 after 10 overs, need 64 runs from 240 balls. Yes, it’s been as easy as that statement sounds. A solid opening stand from Wyatt and Beaumont.
India’s efforts so far, unfortunately, best summed up by this conversation on air:
Rohan Gavaskar: Where is India’s wicket coming from?
Mel Jones: Maybe if Beaumont and Wyatt don’t walk out for lunch and are timed out.
OUCH!
Join us soon after the lunch break.
England 48/0 after 9 overs: 19 runs from the last overs! Danni Wyatt smashes Deepti Sharma straight back for a six and then sweeps Vaidya for four.. England are on track for a big win.
Perhaps last over before lunch coming up...
England 28/0 after 6 overs: The commentators are not very happy with India’s body language and they might have a point. It’s all been a bit flat out in the middle. 113 is not much to play with, but India need early wickets. Instead easy singles being given. Bisht concedes 9 in the 6th over, as Wyatt and Beaumont help themselves to a boundary each through the off side.
England 13/0 after 4 overs: Not much aggression from Wyatt and Beaumont so far, but good intensity in their running between the wickets, not sitting back and playing for the break. Jhulan and Ekta Bisht are India’s opening bowlers.
NO INNINGS BREAK: Given India were all out well before the end of 50 overs, England will have a bat before lunch is taken. Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont get things underway. England 4/0 after 1 over.
INDIA 113/10 in 37.2 overs: Oh dear! India all out well before the 50 overs. A good pitch for spinners to bowl on, but certainly not as bad as the scorecard suggests. Hartley gets the final wicket, as Bisht inexplicably tries an expansive sweep shot, top edges to short fine leg. Deepti Sharma left stranded...
Danielle Hazell: 4 wickets
Sophie Ecclestone: 4 wickets
India 111/9 after 37 overs - Eccelstone gets her fourth: Another sorry shot, completely missing a straight one. But hey it’s the no 10 batter, can’t blame her too much.
India 106/8 after 32 overs: After a short period without losing a wicket, Jhulan Goswami is gone, stumped down the leg side. Hazell has her 4th wicket! That ball really did turn a mile, but it was also clever bowling to get Goswami reaching for it, turning it past her - great work by stand-in keeper Amy Jones.
DRINK - India 103/7 after 31 overs: Deepti Sharma has moved into the 20s, with a good-looking boundary – cutting decisively through point. Heather Knight has gone back to Hazell just as this partnership starts to become annoying from an England point of view.
India 97/7 after 29 overs: For starters, wicket-less five overs from India. Considering what went down before that, India will take this. Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma are rebuilding, and what has stood out in that little phase is how the duo have used their feet, mostly playing the balls at the point of pitching. A boundary each in the last couple of overs.
India 82/7 after 24 overs: And it keeps getting worse. Sushma Verma hangs back at the crease and is bowled by another arm ball from Ecclestone, who seemingly can’t believe how easy this is turning out to be. Breaks into a laugh. Can India reach 100 here? We wouldn’t bet, the way things are going. Ecclestone has 3 for 8 in her six overs!
India 81/6 after 23 overs: Oh dear! Pooja Vastrakar, promoted to no 7 today ahead of Sushma Verma because of her recent good showing with the bat, throws her wicket away. Goes for a quick single... but runs diagonally instead of a straight line. Makes all the difference as she is caught short by a few inches.
India 80/5 after 22 overs: OUT! Massive wicket for England. Eccelstone gets Mandhana to play inside the line of a ball that doesn’t turn much, is bowled. Gone for 42 off 57 balls. Things go from bad to worse for India.
India 66/4 after 18 overs: Another wicket for a spinner! Veda Krishnamurthy promoted ahead of Deepti Sharma and that move doesn’t work too well. Looked all at sea against Sophie Eccelestone, even before the dismissal - which was as soft as it gets. Just completely misses the arm ball and bowled.
DRINKS - India 60/3 after 15 overs: Time for India to collect their thoughts and figure out a way to resurrect this innings. This is not the start they would have wanted after winning the toss. That Kaur dismissal was symptomatic of the troubles facing this Indian middle order. Veda Krishnamurthy has the time to play a long innings today and Mandhana (31 off 42) needs some help.
India 49/3 after 13 overs: Oh dear. Harmanpreet Kaur’s indifferent form with the bat continues! Hazell, who dismissed Mithali with a peach, gets Kaur caught at midon off a RANK full toss. She could have hit that anywhere. Dances down, spoons it to straight to the fielder. India in deep trouble.
India 47/2 after 12 overs: The onus once again is on Smriti Mandhana, who plays a fantastic punch off the backfoot the very next ball after Raj’s dismissal, just highlighting the difference in form. She’s now joined by Harmanpreet who’s not having a great run. Crucial phase, this.
India 35/2 after 9 overs - double breakthrough! WOW. The spinner turns it around after all! Danni Hazell has a dream first over.
8.4: Devika Vaidya, caught behind as she hangs her bat outside offstump.
8.6: Mithali Raj, bowled by an absolute peach, ball turning in, through a tiny gap between bat and pad.
Was really a dream off-spinner’s dismissal for Hazell there! Pitching on the fourth stump, turning back in, through a minimal gap between bat and bad. Mithali Raj just stood around, wondering what happened. That was... quite something.
India 31/0 after 8 overs: No acceleration in the powerplay yet, it’s all been a bit steady this morning, just 11 runs added in the last 3 overs. Mandhana gets her second boundary in the 8th over, cut through third point.
Still no sign of spin today... the pitch perhaps better today than the slow-low one for the first match.
India 20/0 after 5 overs: SIX! And Smriti Mandhana is up and running for the day. A signature pull shot over square leg that carries all the way over the boundary line. Vaidya gets her first boundary in the fourth over, a straight drive.
After 3 overs, India 8/0: Mandhana and Vaidya are off to a sedate start. No boundaries yet (that’s unusual when Mandhana is still around...) Shrubsole opens the bowling as expected but it’s not spin from the other end today.. it’s Nat Sciver. Good steady lines from both the bowlers. The Indians just getting their eye in. Mandhana has her stumps shattered in the 3rd over... but that’s off a free hit, as Shrubsole had overstepped the previous ball. A sensational yorker to be honest.
09:00 am: A funny start to the day... sort of. The players were all lined up for the National Anthem, the audio was heard on the live stream, but not inside the ground! Mithali Raj and Co just stood around for a while, bemused!
We are underway in Nagpur. Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya opening again. Here are the playing XIs. Pooja Vastrakar replaces Shikha Pandey. No Jemimah still... wonder what’s going on there.
08:50 am: And just to confirm, the match is not being telecast today either.
08:40 am: The toss has taken place in Nagpur and it’ll will be India batting first.
08:30 am: Good morning and welcome to the live blog of the second ODI in the 3-match series between India and England. The action resumes from Nagpur. Despite a thrilling win in the last game, India’d like to believe they need to improve on several areas to clinch this series. It’s another opportunity for them today to fine tune after missing out in the series against Australia and the tri-series. But England will be desperate, too, to down the team they beat in the World Cup final. Exciting match on the cards.
Reminder: This match is not part of the ICC Women’s Championship.