Om Prakash Mitharval let slip an opportunity to improve on his 10m Air Pistol bronze with a couple of bad shots in the later stages of the 50m Pistol finals, and finished with another bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday.

(Read more: Follow all the updates on an action-packed day seven for India here.)

Defending champion Jitu Rai could not cross the first elimination stage as he managed just one perfect shot of 10 through the 22 shots and eliminated in the eighth place with a total of 105.0 in the final.

With Rai knocked out, all hopes were on Mitharval and the 22-year-old looked good to challenge for the gold, when he was tied with eventual champion Daniel Repacholi at 168.5 after 18 shots.

Commonwealth Games Gold rush in Gold Coast One-stop shop for CWG 2018 stories Read More

However, that is where the downward slide started with a 8.6 on his 19th shot and though the Indian was still in silver medal position after 21 shots, the lead was substantially reduced.

The final shot of 7.6 as against Shakil Ahmed’s 9.5 ultimately ended his hopes for a silver or gold.

On the other hand, Repacholi continued to shoot well despite the difficult conditions to clinch the gold with a Games Record score of 227.2 while Ahmed ended with a score of 220.5 to clinch the silver.