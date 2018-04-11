Following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set up a three-member panel, headed by renowned English sports lawyer Michael Beloff, to resolve their compensation case with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reported Wisden India.

PCB had asked ICC to set up a Dispute Resolutions Committee as it claimed that the BCCI had not honoured an MoU as per which the Indian and Pakistani teams were to play bilateral series in 2014 and 2015. The PCB had sought a compensation of about $70 million from the BCCI.

Beloff will be assisted by Jan Paulsson and Dr Annabelle Bennett in the panel. The three-day hearing will take place under Article 10.4 of the Terms of Reference of the DRC, the report quoted an ICC release. The decision of the panel would be ‘non-appealable and shall remain the full and final decision in relation to the matter and binding on all parties’, it added.

BCCI, last year, rejected the PCB’s demand for compensation for not honouring the MoU signed between them, saying that it was not binding.