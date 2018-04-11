Retired judges HL Gokhale and VM Kanade on Wednesday took charge as the administrators of the Mumbai Cricket Association at its office in the southern part of the city. The MCA, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.

On April 4, the high court accepted the names of former Supreme Court judge HL Gokhale and former High Court judge VM Kanade as administrators of the MCA to regulate the functioning of the state cricket body.

Sources stated that the new administrators had a meeting with the top brass of the MCA on Wednesday.