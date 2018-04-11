Pep Guardiola’s current torrid time as Manchester City manager took a further turn for the worse Wednesday with news that Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings into his “improper conduct”.

Guardiola was dismissed from the field of play after a half-time tirade at the referee in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Champions League. The second-leg defeat saw the Spaniard’s side exit the European club competition 5-1 on aggregate.

Uefa said the charges against Manchester City were “Josep Guardiola – dismissal from the bench ... Improper conduct of the coach”. Liverpool also didn’t escape, with Uefa listing charges of “setting off of fireworks” and “throwing of objects”.

This case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31, it added.