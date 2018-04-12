India v England, 3rd women’s ODI, Live: England struggle after Goswami’s double strike
Live updates
09:47 am: England 34/2 after 10 overs: England are trudging along, trying not lose more wickets. Fine spell of fast bowling by Jhulan and Pooja Vastrakar. Mithali Raj will be pleased with the way things have gone after losing the toss.
09:34 am: England 27/2 after 7 overs: Goswami has done it again. India couldn’t have asked for a better start. Both openers – Beaumont and Wyatt – back in the hut within 10 overs. Heather Knight and Amy Jones have a tough task of rebuilding the innings. But what a start this by India in the decider.
09:24 am: England 16/1 after 5 overs: Jhulan Goswami removes Beaumont early after England decided to bat first in this decider. Beaumont nicked a delivery that was going away from her. The Indians are pumped up. England would look not to lose another one here.
08:30 am: Good morning and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI in the 3-match series between India and England. Nagpur’s the venue again. After a crushing defeat in the second ODI that let England level the series, this match has become a virtual final for India. They’d be desperate to clinch the series after the defeats against Australia and in the tri-series.