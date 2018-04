Four wrestlers were in action on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, and all four of them ended up with medals, with Sushil Kumar completing a famous Games hat-trick.

It might well be more of the same on Friday as wrestling action continues. Asian champion Bajrang Punia is among those in action on day nine, facing Brahm Richards of New Zealand. 19-year-old Divya Kakran is among those to keep an eye out for, as she starts her campaign against Cameroon’s Gaelle Anzong.

Athletics fans are in for a treat, as golden boy Neeraj Chopra gets his campaign underway in the Javelin Throw qualifiers. Star quarter-miler Muhammed Anas will try and anchor the 4X400 metre relay team in round 1 of the competition.

All eight boxers from the men’s contingent have made it to the semi-finals, assuring themselves of a medal. Friday will surely be a big day for the team, as all eight will be in action, aiming to make it to the final and assuring themselves of a silver medal.

The hot-and-cold Indian men’s hockey team will face their biggest test yet as they come up against New Zealand in the semi-finals. Making it to the final will be seen as a bare minimum for Sjeord Marijne, Manpreet Singh and co.

All the Indians in the badminton draw won their Round of 16 matches and they must hope that this streak continues on Friday. The shuttlers play nine matches, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in the singles.

Paddler Sharath Kamal will play both the men’s singles and mixed doubles quarter-finals, as he aims to make it a memorable Gold Coast campaign, after winning men’s team gold.

Shooting

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 2 Neeraj Kumar, Anish Bhanwala 4 am Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant 4 am Women's Trap Qualification Seema Tomar, Shreyasi Singh 4.30 am Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals TBD 7 am Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Finals TBD 9 am Women's Trap Finals TBD 11.25 am Men's trap (Q - day one) Manavjit Sandhu / Kynan Chenai 5 am

Athletics

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Neeraj Chopra

Vipin Kashana 5.30 am

6.40 am Women's Heptathlon Long Jump Purnima Hembram 6 am Men's 1,500m Round 1 Jinson Johnson 7.15 am Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 India (Arokia Rajiv, Jacob Amoj, Jeevan Suresh, Jithu Baby, Kunhu Muhammed, Muhammed Anas) 7.45 am Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw Purnima Hembram 7.55 am Women's Heptathlon 800m Purnima Hembram 3.35 pm

Wrestling - all medal events

(Finals begin at noon)

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's Freestyle 97 kg Quarter-finals Mausam Khatri (IND) vs Alexios Kaouslidis (CYP) 6 am Women's Freestyle 68 kg Group B Divya Kakran (IND) vs Gaelle Anzong (CMR) 6 am Women's Freestyle 57 kg Group B Pooja Dhanda (IND) vs Emily Schaefer (CAN) 6 am Women's Freestyle 57 kg Group B Pooja Dhanda (IND) vs Ana Moceyawa (NZL) Shortly after 6 am Men's Freestyle 65 kg Pre-quarter-finals Bajrang (IND) vs Brahm Richards (NZL) TBD

Table Tennis

Event Teams/Players Time Result Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals Sharath Achanta/Mouma Das (IND) vs Zhen Wang/Mo Zhang (CAN) 6.10 am Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals Sanil Shetty/Madhurika Patkar (IND) vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho (ENG) 6.10 am Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (IND) vs Xue Jie Pang/Yihan Zhou (SGP) 6.10 am Men's Singles Quarter-finals Harmeet Desai (IND) vs Quadri Aruna (NGR) 7.55 am Men's Singles Quarter-finals Sharath Achanta (IND) vs Liam Pitchford (ENG) 8.40 am Men's doubles quarter-final Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty 5 am Men's doubles quarter-final Sathiyan G / Sharath Kamal 5 am Women's doubles semi-final Pooja / Suthirtha vs Singapore 7.20 am Women's doubles semi-final Mouma Das / Manika Batra vs Malaysia 7.20 am Men's doubles quarter-final Sathiyan G v Sam Walker (ENG) 12 noon

Squash

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Doubles Quarter-finals Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal (IND) vs Samantha Cornett/Nikki Todd (CAN) 6.30 am Men's doubles quarter-final Vikram Malhotra / Ramit Tandon vs Willstrop / James (ENG) 8.30 am Mixed doubles semi-final Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal

vs Joelle King / Paul (NZ) 1 pm

Badminton

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's doubles Quarter-final Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy 6.30 am Women's Singles Quarter-final Ruthvika Shivani vs Kirsty Gilmour (SCO) Around 7 am Men's Doubles Quarter-final Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty Around 7.30 am Men's Singles Quarter-final K Srikanth vs Zin Re Ryan (SGP) Around 8 am Women's Singles Quarter-final Saina Nehawl vs Rachel Honderich (CAN) Around 8.30 am Mixed Doubles Quarter-final Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy (IND) vs Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (MAS) 1 pm Women's Singles Quarter-final PV Sindhu v Brittney Tam (CAN) Around 2 pm Men's Singles Quarter-final HS Prannoy vs Dinuka Karunartna (SL) Around 3 pm Mixed Doubles Quarter-final Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa Around 3 pm

Boxing

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's 46-49kg Semi-finals Amit (IND) vs Juma Miiro (UGA) 8.45 am Men's 52 kg Semi-finals Gaurav Solanki (IND) vs M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara (SL) 9 am Men's 60 kg Semi-finals Manish Kaushik (IND) vs James McGivern (NIR) 9.30 am Men's 91 kg Semi-finals Naman Tanwar (IND) vs Jason Whateley (AUS) 10.30 am Men's 56 kg Semi-finals Husamuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Peter McGrail (ENG) 3.15 pm Men's 69 kg Semi-finals Manoj Kumar (IND) vs Pat McCormack (ENG) 3.45 pm Men's 75 kg Semi-finals Vikas Krishan vs Steven Donnelly 4 pm Men's +91 kg Semi-finals Satish Kumar (IND) vs Keddy Agnes (SEY) 5 pm

Hockey