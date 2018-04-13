Indian grapplers returned with a gold, two silvers and a bronze on second day of wrestling competition in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday, taking India’s overall tally to 39 medals, including 17 gold.

India had won two gold, a silver and bronze on the opening day of competition on Thursday.

Bajrang was head and shoulders above the competition in the 65kg freestyle category as he entered the summit clash winning all his earlier bouts on technical superiority, without conceding a point. He maintained that record in the final as he won 10 straight points against Kane Charig of Wales to grab the gold.

In the women’s 57 kg category, Pooja Dhanda fought back in the second round but had left too much to do against Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The Nigerian took a 6-1 lead in the first round after Dhanda was handed a penalty in the very first minute and then was slow to get off the block as Adekuoroye powered her way to the lead.

With everything looking lost, Dhanda scored two take downs to close the gap but the Nigerian held her fort for the last 10 seconds to take the gold.

In the men’s 97kg final, Mausam Khatri was undone by a far superior Martin Erasmus. The South African began by counter attacking on Khatri’s attempt for a take down and scored four valuable points.

Eramus then ensured that there was no chance for a fightback clinching another major take down and registered a win by technical superiority.

36 seconds for a pin down

In the women’s 68kg freestyle category, Commonwealth championship gold medallist Divya Kakran was the only one to miss out on the final among the Indian wrestlers on the second day of wrestling action as she struggled to match the strength of eventual champion Blessing Oborududu and lost 11-1 with over a minute left in the bout.

However, Kakran ensured that there were no hiccups in her attempt for the bronze medal as she executed a take down from standing position and then pinned down Bangladesh’s Sherin Sultana to register a victory by fall in just 36 seconds.