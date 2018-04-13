Day nine at the Commonwealth Games saw India add three more gold medals to their tally. Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala stole the show by clinching India’s 16th gold medal, taking them past the tally achieved in Glasgow, four years ago.

If that was the first objective coming into the Games for the Indian contingent, there are plenty more medals on offer for India on the penultimate day in Gold Coast on Saturday.

To start with, magnificent Mary Kom will aim to win a gold on her CWG debut after all these years, while the five male boxers out of eight who made it to the final will hope to win their respective final bouts as well.

The badminton stars have enjoyed fine runs in their formats after the gold in team event and there are seven semi-final matches set to take place early in the day as there is a genuine chance for a medal in every single badminton event. Attention will be on singles stars, however, with the likely highlight being HS Prannoy’s game against Lee Chong Wei, while PV Sindhu will look to avenge her semi-final defeat from Glasgow against Canada’s Michelle Li. Whisper it, but we are four wins away from a Sindhu-Saina and Srikanth-Prannoy final showdown on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the final of the javelin throw event, while Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have a shot at men’s doubles good.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is also in action, alongside Vinesh Phogat as wrestlers look to main their 100 percent record - all eight who have played have won a medal so far.

It’s also the final day of what has been a successful shooting campaign for India.

All times are in IST. Results will be updated through the day.

Commonwealth Games Gold quest in Gold Coast All the CWG 2018 stories in one place. Read more

Athletics

Event Team / Players Time Men's Javelin Throw Final Neeraj Chopra

Vipin Kashana 10.05 am Men's Triple Jump Final Arpinder Singh 10.45 am Men's 1500m final Jinson Johnson 11.40 am Women's 4x400 relay final Hima Das, Soniya Baisha, Poovamma MR, Gayakwad 12.08 pm

Shooting

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput 4.30 am Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu 4.30 am Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final TBD 8.15 am Men's Trap Final TBD 11 am

Table Tennis

Event Teams/Players Time Result Mixed Doubles Semi-finals Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das (IND) vs Ning Gao/Mengyu Yu (SGP) 5 am Mixed Doubles Semi-finals Sathiyan G/Manika Batra (IND) vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-tin Ho (ENG) 5.35 am Women's Singles Semi-finals Manika Batra (IND) vs Tianwei Feng (SGP) 6.10 am Men's Singles Semi-finals Sharath Kamal (IND) vs Quadri Aruna (NGR) 12 pm Women's Singles Bronze/Gold Medal Match Manika Batra 1.40 pm/2.30 pm Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty (IND) vs Yew En Koen Pang/Shao Feng Ethan Poh (SGP) 3.35 pm Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G (IND) vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (ENG) 4.15 pm

Hockey

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Bronze medal Match India vs England 6 am Men's Bronze medal match India vs England 2.30 pm

Wrestling

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Berthe Etane Ngolle (CMR) 6 am Men's Freestyle 86 kg Round of 16 Somveer (IND) vs Taebontangaroa Kookoo TBD Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Miesnnei Genesis (NGR) TBD Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Michelle Fazzari (CAN) TBD Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic Sumit (IND) vs Claude Kouamen Mbianga (CMR) TBD Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Aminat deniyi (NGR) TBD Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic Sumit (IND) vs Korey Jarvis (CAN) TBD Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Rupinder Kaur (AUS) TBD Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic Sumit (IND) vs Tayab Raza (PAK) TBD Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Tayla Ford (NZL) TBD Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic Sumit (IND) vs Sinivie Boltic (NGR) TBD Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Jessica Macdonald (CAN) TBD

Boxing

Event Players Time Result Women's 46-48 kg - FINAL Mary Kom vs Kristina O'Hara (NIR) 07.32 am Men's 46-49 kg - FINAL Amit Phangal vs Galal Yafai (ENG) 8.17 am Men's 52kg - FINAL Gaurav Solanki vs Brendan Ervince (NIR) 8.32 am Mens' 60kg - FINAL Manish Kaushik vs Harry Garside (AUS) 8.47 pm Men's 75kg - FINAL Vikas Krishan vs Dieudonne Wilfried (CMR) 3.17 pm Men's 91kg - FINAL Satish Kumar vs Frazer Clarke (ENG) 3.47 pm

Badminton

Event Players Time Men's doubles - Semi-finals Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty vs Buwaneka / Sachin (SL) 6.30 am Women's doubles - semi-finals Sikki Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mei Kuan / Vivian Around 7.00 am Men's singles semi-finals K Srikanth vs Rajiv Ouseph (ENG) Around 7.30 am Women's singles semi-finals Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (SCO) Around 7.30 am Men's singles semi-finals HS Prannoy vs Lee Chong Wei (MAS) Around 8 am Women's singles semi-finals PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li (CAN) Around 8 am Mixed doubles semi-finals Satwiksairaj / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ellis / Smith (ENG) Around 8.30 am

Squash