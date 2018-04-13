Day nine at the Commonwealth Games saw India add three more gold medals to their tally. Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala stole the show by clinching India’s 16th gold medal, taking them past the tally achieved in Glasgow, four years ago.
If that was the first objective coming into the Games for the Indian contingent, there are plenty more medals on offer for India on the penultimate day in Gold Coast on Saturday.
To start with, magnificent Mary Kom will aim to win a gold on her CWG debut after all these years, while the five male boxers out of eight who made it to the final will hope to win their respective final bouts as well.
The badminton stars have enjoyed fine runs in their formats after the gold in team event and there are seven semi-final matches set to take place early in the day as there is a genuine chance for a medal in every single badminton event. Attention will be on singles stars, however, with the likely highlight being HS Prannoy’s game against Lee Chong Wei, while PV Sindhu will look to avenge her semi-final defeat from Glasgow against Canada’s Michelle Li. Whisper it, but we are four wins away from a Sindhu-Saina and Srikanth-Prannoy final showdown on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the final of the javelin throw event, while Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have a shot at men’s doubles good.
Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is also in action, alongside Vinesh Phogat as wrestlers look to main their 100 percent record - all eight who have played have won a medal so far.
It’s also the final day of what has been a successful shooting campaign for India.
All times are in IST. Results will be updated through the day.
Athletics
|Event
|Team / Players
|Time
|Men's Javelin Throw Final
| Neeraj Chopra
Vipin Kashana
|10.05 am
|Men's Triple Jump Final
|Arpinder Singh
|10.45 am
|Men's 1500m final
|Jinson Johnson
|11.40 am
|Women's 4x400 relay final
|Hima Das, Soniya Baisha, Poovamma MR, Gayakwad
|12.08 pm
Shooting
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time
|Result
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification
|Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput
|4.30 am
|Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2
|Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu
|4.30 am
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final
|TBD
|8.15 am
|Men's Trap Final
|TBD
|11 am
Table Tennis
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time
|Result
|Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
|Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das (IND) vs Ning Gao/Mengyu Yu (SGP)
|5 am
|Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
|Sathiyan G/Manika Batra (IND) vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-tin Ho (ENG)
|5.35 am
|Women's Singles Semi-finals
|Manika Batra (IND) vs Tianwei Feng (SGP)
|6.10 am
|Men's Singles Semi-finals
|Sharath Kamal (IND) vs Quadri Aruna (NGR)
|12 pm
|Women's Singles Bronze/Gold Medal Match
|Manika Batra
|1.40 pm/2.30 pm
|Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty (IND) vs Yew En Koen Pang/Shao Feng Ethan Poh (SGP)
|3.35 pm
|Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G (IND) vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (ENG)
|4.15 pm
Hockey
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time
|Result
|Women's Bronze medal Match
|India vs England
|6 am
|Men's Bronze medal match
|India vs England
|2.30 pm
Wrestling
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time
|Result
|Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
|Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Berthe Etane Ngolle (CMR)
|6 am
|Men's Freestyle 86 kg Round of 16
|Somveer (IND) vs Taebontangaroa Kookoo
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
|Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Miesnnei Genesis (NGR)
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
|Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Michelle Fazzari (CAN)
|TBD
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
|Sumit (IND) vs Claude Kouamen Mbianga (CMR)
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
|Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Aminat deniyi (NGR)
|TBD
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
|Sumit (IND) vs Korey Jarvis (CAN)
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
|Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Rupinder Kaur (AUS)
|TBD
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
|Sumit (IND) vs Tayab Raza (PAK)
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
|Sakshi Malik (IND) vs Tayla Ford (NZL)
|TBD
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
|Sumit (IND) vs Sinivie Boltic (NGR)
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
|Vinesh Phogat (IND) vs Jessica Macdonald (CAN)
|TBD
Boxing
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Result
|Women's 46-48 kg - FINAL
|Mary Kom vs Kristina O'Hara (NIR)
|07.32 am
|Men's 46-49 kg - FINAL
|Amit Phangal vs Galal Yafai (ENG)
|8.17 am
|Men's 52kg - FINAL
|Gaurav Solanki vs Brendan Ervince (NIR)
|8.32 am
|Mens' 60kg - FINAL
|Manish Kaushik vs Harry Garside (AUS)
|8.47 pm
|Men's 75kg - FINAL
|Vikas Krishan vs Dieudonne Wilfried (CMR)
|3.17 pm
|Men's 91kg - FINAL
|Satish Kumar vs Frazer Clarke (ENG)
|3.47 pm
Badminton
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Men's doubles - Semi-finals
|Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty vs Buwaneka / Sachin (SL)
|6.30 am
|Women's doubles - semi-finals
|Sikki Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mei Kuan / Vivian
|Around 7.00 am
|Men's singles semi-finals
|K Srikanth vs Rajiv Ouseph (ENG)
|Around 7.30 am
|Women's singles semi-finals
|Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (SCO)
|Around 7.30 am
|Men's singles semi-finals
|HS Prannoy vs Lee Chong Wei (MAS)
|Around 8 am
|Women's singles semi-finals
|PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li (CAN)
|Around 8 am
|Mixed doubles semi-finals
|Satwiksairaj / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ellis / Smith (ENG)
|Around 8.30 am
Squash
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Results
|Women's doubles semi-finals
|Joshna Chinnappa / Dipika Pallikal vs Massaro / Perry (ENG)
|7.30 am
|Mixed doubles final
|Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal vs Urquhart / Pilley (AUS)
|2.30 pm