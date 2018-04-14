IPL 11, MI vs DD Live: Delhi opt to field, Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai
While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Toss: Gautam Gambhir opts to field first. Both teams ring in changes. Jason Roy in for Colin Munro and Dan Christian for Chris Morris. For Mumbai, Akila Dananjaya comes in place of Ben Cutting and Hardik Pandya returns after an injury. He replaces Pradeep Sangwan.
Winless title-holders Mumbai Indians and an equally sluggish Delhi Daredevils will be eager to notch up their first points when they clash in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Mumbai’s batting line-up which boasts of attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games.
The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League.
Rohit’s form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going.
Mumbai could look at promoting Krunal Pandya up the order if his injured brother Hardik, who did not play in the game against Sunrisers last night, again misses Saturday’s match.
Delhi, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven’t been able to perform to their potential till now. Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro.