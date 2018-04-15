Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11, live: Manika Batra-Sathiyan G win table tennis mixed doubles bronze
DAY ELEVEN: Indians are in action only in three sports on Sunday – badminton, squash and table tennis. Here is the entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
5.20 am: Table Tennis Mixed Doubles
There’s no stopping Manika Batra! She adds the mixed doubles bronze medal to her already significant medal haul from Gold Coast! Batra and Sathiyan G beat Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das in straight games 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.
5.17 am: Badminton Mixed Doubles Final
Over in badminton, the Adcocks have fought back from a one-game deficit to level the gold-medal match 1-1 against compatriots Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith! This one’s going right down.
5.15 am: Table Tennis Mixed Doubles
Manika Batra is on course for adding another Commonwealth Games medal to her tally. She and Sathiyan G lead Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 2-0 in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match.
4.50 am: Good morning, folks, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the final day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast.
Indians are competing only in three sports on Sunday but will go for gold in four of the six matches. The blockbuster clash of the day is the badminton women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.