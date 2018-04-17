“SACHIIIIN!” a lady shrieks towards the end of this video, shared by Vinod Kambli on Twitter. Many would react similarly if they saw Sachin Tendulkar play cricket on the streets of Mumbai with a rubber ball and having a block of barricade acting as stumps.

@sachin_rt. Master Blaster good to See you enjoying like Old times 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/9I96AcfKfG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 16, 2018

The other participants in the game seemed taken aback when they saw Tendulkar emerge from a car and proceed towards them. A few shook hands with him before a small session of throw downs began.

The batting great played two backfoot defensive shots before the motorists stop their vehicles to greet him. Then, he posed for selfies and showed his bat to the mobile camera.

Tendulkar, who’s a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians’ icon, is known for his impulsive drives in his car at night.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has mentioned in his autobiography, My Days, about a night he went go-karting with Sachin.

“He made a couple of calls and within 10 or 15 minutes we were there. His assistant brings out a No.10 [his playing number] go-kart, which I reckon was souped-up. I reckon I got stitched up for sure,” Lee wrote in his autobiography.

