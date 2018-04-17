IPL 11, MI vs RCB Live: Early blow for Mumbai as Umesh strikes with first two balls
Rohit Sharma and his men are looking to register their first win of the season, having lost all three of their opening three encounters.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
50 up for MI! After 5 overs, MI 56/2 (Lewis 33*, Rohit 12*)
RCB have conceded 11 extras so far. After the fiery first over, Bangalore have allowed the Mumbai batsmen to stage a recovery. The experience Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis have capitalised as the bowlers produce an undisciplined performance.
After 4 overs, MI 40/2
Sundar replaces Woakes. but doesn’t enjoy much success. He first pitches it full outside off to Rohit, who creams it through the covers. He makes the same mistake with Lewis and then overcompensates by drifting into leg. He first concedes five wides and then is swept for a boundary. He gives away 19 runs.
After 3 overs, MI 21/2
Umesh misses his mark with both an length in his second over. Strays down leg for most part. Even concedes a boundary to Lewis. With the pressure off, Rohit and Lewis help themselves as they look to quickly settle down.
After 2 overs, MI 15/2
As we still recover from the fiery first over from Umesh, Rohit, Lewis get some runs under their belt off Woakes. MI score 12 runs from the over, including a six and boundary.
After 1 over, MI 3/2
Rohit Sharma fends off the hat-trick ball. It’s pitched on leg, Rohit is late into the flick, but he’s lucky it only hits the pads for a leg bye. A brilliant start by Umesh.
After 0.2 overs, MI 0/2
WICKET! Umesh Yadav on fire! Gets two and two. This time it’s Ishan Kishan who is bowled. Pitches it on the off stump for the left-handed batsman. Kishen goes for a drive and misses.
Kishan b Yadav 0 (1b).
After 0.1 overs, MI 0/1.
WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes first ball! Suryakumar Yadav bowled first ball! The pitched on middle and just enough to hit top of off stump! Gold Duck for Surya!
Suryakumar b Umesh 0 (1b).
MI XI: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.
RCB XI: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, M Siraj.
Kohli says he chose to bowl first as the conditions are damp and feels the there’s cloud cover. Dew could be a factor later.
RCB bring Sarfaraz, Anderson and Siraj back into the XI. Negi, McCullum and Khejroliya miss out. MI leave out Dhananjaya, bring in McClenaghan.
Toss: RCB win the toss and choose to bowl first.
“As a group, always hard to digest when we are losing games like that. We have played some good cricket as well but it’s just that there are a few areas to work on as well.” - Rohit Sharma, captain Mumbai Indians.
The Mumbai Indians are sitting at the bottom of the IPL table with no wins in three games.
Pitch Report: Gavaskar reckons that the Wankhede wickets has a number of cracks, so there could be some help for the spinners.
Kohli needs another 31 runs to move ahead Suresh Raina and become the leading run-scorer in the IPL.
Raina: M: 163; R: 4558
Kohli: M: 152; R: 4527
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 21, MI won: 13, RCB won: 8.
Mumbai Indians have beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore more often than any other IPL team RCB have lost to Mumbai in their last four meetings.
Winless Mumbai Indians will pit their might against formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in an adrenaline-charged Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Both teams, with a plethora of explosive batsmen, are yet to find their feet in the T20 league and would be keen to gather some momentum with a victory here at the Wankhede Stadium.
If MI have their problems to sort out, having lost at the death in all three games so far, RCB too have their own shortcomings to address with only one win in three games under their belt.
Both the games held in Mumbai so far have gone down to the wire and on both occasions MI have had their chances to go across the line and fumbled on the doorstep against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener and then Delhi Daredevils.
In between they had also lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first away game of the season, so that the three-time champions led by Rohit Sharma are placed at the bottom of the eight-team table.
MI had been in worse situations before recovering poise to become eventual champions.
RCB started off on the losing note away from home to Kolkata Knight Riders, brought their campaign on track immediately with a convincing victory over Kings XI Punjab at home and then lost a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.
MI’s batting, on the other hand, failed to rocket off in the first two games and when it clicked the bowlers lost the plot.