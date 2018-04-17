‘RIP Arsenal Fan TV’: Social media can’t believe #WengerOut is actually happening

Arsene Wenger will finally bring his 22-year stay as Arsenal manager to a close at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Friday.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger said in a statement posted on the club’s website. “I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.”

Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles, leading the only side to go a full league season unbeaten in 2003-’04, and lifted seven FA Cups during his tenure.

The Frenchman has been under increasing pressure to step down from the club’s fans for several seasons as Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League for 14 years and risk missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

However, after Wenger actually announced he is stepping down, social media could not believe it.

Arsenal made the announcement in the most innocuous manner possible, tweeting just the link to the statement, titled “Merci Arsene.”

Thankfully, the club posted this video later:

Whatever your impression about Wenger, his stats are incredible.

49 - Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

823 - Arsene Wenger has managed more Premier League games than any other manager (823) and only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more games (528) than Wenger (473). Longevity. pic.twitter.com/ktdsaZPb1y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Arsène Wenger at Arsenal:



👀 22 years

🔴 1228 games

✅ 704 wins

🏆 3 Premier League titles

🏆 7 FA Cups

🏆 7 Community Shields

🙌 20 consecutive years in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/EL7DWub9vV — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) April 20, 2018

The tributes started pouring in.

Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

Klopp on Wenger: "How long? 22 years! That's long. Very successful. He always developed teams. I always admired his work." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 20, 2018

Absolutely certain Arsene Wenger will get the send-off he deserves. His impact not only on Arsenal but on English football was immense. On the few occasions I’ve covered Arsenal he’s been engaging, entertaining and not without humour. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger stepping down is right decision. End of an era. He changed Arsenal and English football. Teams generally a joy to watch. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 20, 2018

My favourite Arsene Wenger quote:



"I believe the target of anything in life should be to do it so well that it becomes an art."



For a decade, he did that. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 20, 2018

One of my favourite Wenger quotes. pic.twitter.com/DtcoVog05G — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) April 20, 2018

So Arsene Wenger is leaving @Arsenal at the end of the season. He changed the game in England and changed the way players prepared #Legendary #Invincibles — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) April 20, 2018

All of these guys must be forever grateful for Arsene Wenger’s legacy at Arsenal as they would never have had the career they had if it wasn’t for him. pic.twitter.com/ZivO8mog1i — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 20, 2018

Thank you so much Wenger, you took the right decision. You will always be remembered as the best manager in the club’s history. Thank you for the amazing memories and your dedication for Arsenal football club. You are a legend and will always be remembered as one !!! #Wenger — The Gunners Wörld (@TheGunnersWorld) April 20, 2018

And, of course, there was some humour.

Wexit is actually happening! What the hell!? #Wenger — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 20, 2018

Wins in the Premier League:

Arsene Wenger - 473

Tottenham - 420



via - @oilysailor pic.twitter.com/3Y8WN0U84C — Team FA (@TeamFA) April 20, 2018

How ironic that Wenger faces his successor on Sunday #themoyesiah — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger sliding out of #AFC after leaving the club in a mess 👋 pic.twitter.com/35YT9uEhdM — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is leaving at the end of the season.



Arsenal fans: pic.twitter.com/F4qfpE0SWE — Football Vines (@FootballVines) April 20, 2018

My reaction to Arsene Wenger saying his leaving arsenal! Nooooooooooo 😂😝 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zEiMHEp8uZ — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) April 20, 2018

With inputs from AFP