IPL 2018, SRH v CSK, live: Watson, Du Plessis out as CSK make season’s lowest PP total
Live updates from match No. 20 of this year’s IPL.
Scorecard for SRH v CSK
|Team
|Score
|Chennai Super Kings
|41/2 in 9 overs.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
Live updates
After 9 overs, Sunrisers: 41/2 (Raina 11, Rayudu 7): Strategic time out. CSK need to regroup quickly here. They haven’t even scored run-a-ball so far. Sid Kaul keeps it tight again. Just four runs scored by the Super Kings this over. Rayudu was almost run out as well.
Rashid was taken apart in the last game by Chris Gayle. He’s started his spell with a wicket in this game.
After 8 overs, Sunrisers: 37/2 (Raina 10, Rayudu 5): WICKET! More woes for Chennai Super Kings as Faf du Plessis departs after making a 13-ball 11. He tries to sweep Rashid. But he’s dragged his feet outside an Saha does a quick stumping. Rayudu in to repair the CSK innings with Raina. SRH in full control now.
After 7 overs, Sunrisers: 32/1 (Raina 10, du Plessis 11): No boundary in that over by Shakib Al Hasan. Two dots. Pressure on Chennai now.
After 6 overs, Sunrisers: 27/1 (Raina 8, du Plessis 9): This is the lowest Powerplay score this season. Delhi Daredevils had scored 28/2. Sid Kaul has started off well. Williamson will be pleased with this start. It’s important for his team, whose batting’s weaker without Dhawan, to save as many runs as possible.
After 5 overs, Sunrisers: 21/1 (Raina 7, du Plessis 4): Suresh Raina produces a boundary off Stanlake with a slice to the backward point. But they need to get more of them.
04:17 pm After 3 overs, Sunrisers: 15/1 (Raina 1, du Plessis 4): WICKET! Sustained pressure always produces a wicket in T20. And, SRH have the bowlers to do that. Watson tries taking on Bhuvi. Hits a six off the second ball. The third – a well deceived knuckle ball – he flicks it to Hooda at mid on. Superb start this by the Sunrisers.
04:12 pm After 3 overs, Sunrisers: 12/0 (Watson 3, du Plessis 4): Slow start this by Chennai Super Kings. Williamson brings spin early on. Shakib bowls an economical over.
4:08 pm After 2 over, Sunrisers: 4/0: Watson and Stanlake manage to score just two more in the second over by Stanlake. The bowlers are getting some swing off this wicket. Can they capitalise on it and get a quick wicket here?
After 1 over, Sunrisers: 2/0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as he often does, bowls a superb opening over. Gets good shape. Watson, centurion in the previous game, was close to nick it to the keeper. Just two runs off the over.
Head to head: Chenani Super Kings 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad 2.
03:38 pm Also, this day, 20 years ago, this happened.
What a match. What an innings. And, as Tony Grieg shrieked on air that match, “Whaddaplayya!”
03:33 pm Sunrisers win toss. Williamson says he wants to bowl first against the Super Kings. Williamson says the Hyderabad wicket won’t change much in the second innings. Oh, and, Dhawan won’t be playing this game. Bhui replaces him. And, Stanlake comes in for Chris Jordan.
For the Super Kings, Imran Tahir is replaced with countryman Faf du Plessis, who’d been recovering from a finger injury.
03:22 pm Meanwhile, the Super Kings have arrived and are all set for the showdown against Sunrisers.
03:17 pm: Shikhar Dhawan was hit on his elbow by a Barinder Sran delivery in SRH’s match against Kings XI Punjab. He didn’t train with the team ahead of the game. If he doesn’t play, how much will that hurt Sunrisers’ chances?
03:05 pm: Before we go further, here’s a look at the IPL standings after the RCB v DD match last night. From a bottom-of-the-table clash to a battle between two teams who are looking good for a top-four finish in the early stages of the league this year.
03:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the big match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. It’s the battle of two teams who have started the tournament in good form, winning three and losing one of their first four matches. It’s the battle of two teams in the top four as things stand. It’s the battle of SRH’s excellent bowling attack versus CSK’s surprisingly good batting lineup.