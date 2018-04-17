IPL 11, RR vs MI Live: Mumbai opt to bat first, Jofra Archer debuts for Rajasthan
The three-time champions put up a clinical display against RCB while the Royals suffered a sound thrashing against CSK.
Mumbai Indians come into the contest following a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, set up by skipper Rohit Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals have suffered back-to-back defeats and are in a desperate need to stem their run of losses.
Live updates
Lineups:
Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Lewis, Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Pollard, Hardik Pandya, McClenaghan, Markande, Bumrah, Mustafizur
Rajsthan Royals: Rahane, Klaasen, Samson, Stokes, Buttler, Tripathi, Archer, Kulkarni, Gowtham, Gopal, Unadkat
Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bat first. Clearly, the recent run of results in the league has had an impact on the IPL. Mumbai go in with an unchanged side. Rajasthan hand IPL debut to Jofra Archer while Dhawal Kulkarni replaces Stuart Binny.
Overall: Matches – 16, Rajasthan Royals won – 6, Mumbai Indians won – 10
Hello and welcome. Having finally found their winning touch, Mumbai Indians will look to continue in similar vein when they lock horns with beleaguered hosts Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
The three-time champions were off to a horrible start, suffering three successive reverses, before skipper Rohit Sharma came to the team’s rescue with a blazing 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 46-run drubbing of Bangalore has raised the morale of the players, and Mumbai are seeking a similar outing against the Royals.
West Indian Evin Lewis played his part with the bat, scoring 65, and then there are the likes of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal. That Pollard has recovered from an injury is definitely good news for Mumbai. Another positive development is Hardik’s 5-ball 17 the other night.
Mumbai’s bowlers are in good nick too after they were able to withstand the firepower of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The visitors are currently placed sixth with two points, having lost three of their four matches, but the situation is not new for the visitors as they have effected dramatic turnarounds in the past.
The hosts, on the other hand, were demoralised by Shane Watson’s belligerent century last night and they have very little time to recover from the massive defeat against Chennai Super Kings.
(With PTI inputs)