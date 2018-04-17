Indian hockey

Junior Indian hockey teams continue winning run at Youth Olympic Games Qualifier

The men’s team beat Japan 6-2 while the women’s team crushed South Korea 10-0.

by 
Hockey India

The junior Indian men and women’s hockey teams continued their good form at the Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers on Thursday. The Junior women’s team crushed South Korea 10-0 while the men’s side beat Japan 6-2.

In their second Pool B match, the junior women’s team scored as early as in the first minute via Lalremisiami. The lead was doubled in the fourth minute as Lalremsiami again found the back of the net.

Sangita Kumari, who scored six goals in the match against Singapore on Wednesday, scored her first in the 10th minute. That ended the first period in India’s favour at 3-0. The Indian team continued to attack scoring four goals in the second period via Mumtaz Khan, Sangeeta Kumari and Deepika.

South Korea had no answer to India’s consistent goal-scoring abilities as three more goals were scored in the final period, two by Sangita Kumari and one by Lalremsiami for the final score line to read 10-0. This win put India on top of Pool B with six points.

Meanwhile, the men’s team got the better of Japan 6-2 in their second fixture of the event. Both teams started cautiously giving away nothing initially. It was Indian skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad who broke the deadlock in the third minute to give India the lead. In the eighth minute, the Indian team put additional pressure scoring two goals in no time via Rabichandra Moirangthem and Rahul Kumar Rajbhar. A minute later Maninder Singh added to the tally making it 4-0 at the end of 1st period.

Rahul Kumar Rajbhar scored his second in the 12th minute with Vivek Sagar Prasad adding another a minute later. Japan got one back in the 15th minute via Kazumasa Matsumoto for the second period to end at 6-1. The match ended in favour of India at 6-2 taking them to top of Pool A with six points.

The junior men’s team will take on Hong Kong China and South Korea in their third and fourth pool games on Friday while the women’s side will take on Thailand. The five-day tournament is a qualifying event for Youth Olympic Games 2018 to be held at Buenos Aires, which will follow the futuristic Hockey 5s format.

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.