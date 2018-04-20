India’s Kush Maini secures his first win in British F3 Championship

Kush Maini claimed his first win in the championship in round 2 of the British F3 as he came from P5 to finish first on Sunday. The weekend’s results meant he acquired a considerable chunk of points in the driver’s championship, putting him currently in fourth place with 113 points, just six points off third-placed Tom Gamble.
Maini, who started off the weekend in the wet by qualifying in P6, was involved in an incident early on in Race 1, but fought back strongly to claim P7. As the track dried out over the next day, Kush started to show promise in the Lanan car over the last few races, and it ultimately paid off. He started the race from P5, and got a couple of places off the start.
He then chased down the front two, and was in the lead by the end of the first lap. A string of consecutive fastest laps helped him pull away from the rest of the pack, and ended the race with almost a 5-second gap back to the driver in P2.
In Race 3, Kush, starting from pole, couldn’t capitalise on his momentum from the previous race as he battled hard in thrilling encounter. Kush said, “In race 2, it was a case of keeping my nose clean the first lap. We knew from the start of the season, our pace in the dry is superior so as long as I could go the distance we could get a good result. It was disappointing to not win in Race 3 from pole, but it was a good race and another load of points so I’m looking forward to the next round.”
The next round of the Championship takes place at Snettorton at the end of May, where Kush will be looking to make this momentum count.