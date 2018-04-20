Table tennis

World Team TT C’ship: Indian men beat Poland, go down to South Korea; women lose to Singapore

The men have lost two and won one, while the women have lost all four of their matches so far.

by 
File image | Twitter/@ittfworld

The Indian men defeated Poland in their second encounter of the group stage at the Table Tennis World Championships 3-2 to win their first match at the Halmstad Arena in Sweden on Monday.

Poland took an early lead through Jakub Dyjas who beat world number 74 Harmeet Desai 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-7. Achanta Sharath Kamal levelled the tie for India when he won a hard-fought match in five games against Pawel Fertikowski 7-11, 12-10, 14-12, 7-11, 11-6.

Marek Badowski then gave Poland the lead with a 3-1 win over Indian number one Sathiyan Gnanasekaran before Sharath Kamal won his second match of the leg, defeating world numebr 64 Dyjas in four games, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11, 21-19.

Harmeet Desai won the crucial fifth rubber against Fertikowski in four, defeating the Pole, 11-8, 11-7, 11-13, 14-12.

The South Koreans, however, proved too strong an opposition for the Indians, winning all three of their matches comfortably.

World number eight Lee Sang-su led the charge for the Republic, defeating Desai 11-9, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9. Youngsik Jeong also made short work of Anthony Amalraj, defeating the 83rd-ranked Indian in straight games, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11.

Lim Jong-hoon, the world number 33, defeated Sanil Shetty to seal the tie for the Koreans, 11-8, 15-13, 9-11, 11-9.

The Indian men face Croatia next in their penultimate group stage encounter.

Group D Standings. (Image courtesy: www.ittf.com)
Women fail to repeat CWG feat against Singapore

Having defeated them in the final of the Commonwealth Games of Gold Coast, the Indian women continued their disappointing run at the World Championships as they went down 3-0 to Singapore.

Tianwei Feng, the world number four, was at her imperious best, as she swept aside Madhurika Patkar, 12-10, 12-10, 11-3. Manika Batra, the Indian number one, went down in a close five-game encounter to world number 50, Mengyu Yu, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11.

Ye Lin closed the encounter out for Singapore when she dispatched Mouma Das in straight games, 11-8, 11-2, 11-5.

Later, they also lost 3-0 to Belarus. Viktoria Pavlovich beat Mouma Das in four games, while Batra lost in four games to Nadezhda Bogdanova 4-11, 12-10, 11-3, 12-10.

Madhurika Patkar then stretched Daria Trigolos to five games, but was unable to prevent India slipping to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.