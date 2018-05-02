Live IPL 11

DD vs RR Live: Start delayed after heavy rains in Delhi

Live updates from IPL 2018 match No 32, between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals.

by 
Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Preview: On the brink of elimination, Delhi Daredevils seek win against inconsistent Royals

Live updates

Meanwhile, here is how Rajasthan Royals players are passing the time.

8.40 PM: Covers are coming off now. There will be an inspection in about 30 minutes from now and then we will know how many overs we lose here.

Remember, the last time these two teams played each other, rain was a crucial factor as RR won the rain-affected game.

8.30 PM: Updates from the capital suggest that the rain has eased down a little and the Kota groundsmen have started the super soppers work

8.05 PM: Covers are coming on at Kotla. The start has been delayed due to what is being called a slight drizzle in Delhi. The city was hit by a dust storm earlier in the day.

The slight drizzle seems like a downpour now. We will just have to wait and watch.

Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS for BCCI
Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

What advice do you think Ponting is giving young Prithvi Shaw?

So, Glenn Maxwell gets another game then. The Australian big-ticket buy needs to do some special, and soon, to be able to retain his place in the side.

Team changes: D’Arcy Short and Shreyas Gopal come in for Rajasthan, while Ish Sodhi has been left out. Delhi get Shahbaz Nadeem in for Rahul Tewatia

7.30 PM: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and choose to bowl first. “Wicket looks pretty good so we are looking to chase,” says captain Ajinkya Rahane.

It is a must-win match for DD with only 4 points so far and RR wouldn’t want a loss either at 6 points. A win would take them to the Top 4 for now.

Its is also going to be a battle of two top Australian minds – Shane Warne vs Ricky Ponting.

07:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of Match no 32, between bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils and slightly better placed at 6, Rajasthan Royals.

