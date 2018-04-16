world athletics

Manish Kumar Rawat given rest as Indian race-walkers head to China for world team championships

The Indian team for the Asian Games in August will be picked on the basis of the performance of the athletes in Taicang.

by 
AFI

Manish Kumar Rawat is the notable absentee from the Indian race-walking team that will depart for China on Wednesday to participate in the World Race Walk Team Championships to be held at Taicang on May 5-6, 2018.

The Indian team comprises national record holder Irfan KT, Vikash Singh and Neeraj Kumar in the men’s 20km category, while Sandeep Kumar and Jitendra Singh will participate in the 50km event.

Rawat, who finished sixth at the Commonwealth Games last month with the timing of 1:22.22, has been given rest, according to an Athletics Federation of India release.

Khushbir Kaur, Soumya B, Ravina and Shanti Kumari will represent India in the women’s 20km category.

The Indian race-walking team for the Asian Games in August will be selected on the basis of the performance of the athletes in Taicang. Rawat’s timing from Gold Coast will be considered for selection for the Asian Games.

The qualification guidelines set by AFI for the men’s 20km event is 1:22.00, while it’s 1:34.54 for the women’s 20km event and 3:55.00 for men’s 50km category.

